The Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association announced its All-Region selections for the 2022 season. SUNY Oneonta’s Megan Foiles was named to the Empire Region Second Team.
Foiles was a First Team All-SUNYAC selection after leading the Red Dragons with 50 goals, 30 assists, and 80 points. She also finished second on the team with 39 draw controls.
Foiles helped Oneotna finish with an overall record of 8-9 and a spot in the conference semifinals.
