The National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced that SUNY Oneonta’s Julia Serena was named as an All-Region softball player for 2022. Serena was selected to the Division III, Region III Second Team as a designated player.
The SUNYAC Co-Rookie of the Year, Serena led the Red Dragons with a .400 batting average while also leading the team in RBIs (34), total bases (77), slugging percentage (.700), and home runs (8). Her slugging percentage and home run marks set single-season records for Oneonta.
Serena, an All-SUNYAC Second Team selection, helped Oneonta to a 22-13 overall record with a 13-5 mark in conference play.
