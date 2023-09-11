SUNY Oneonta’s women’s soccer team secured the Mayor’s Cup title over the weekend with a pair of shutout victories over Rutgers-Camden (1-0) and Keene State (2-0).
The Red Dragons opened play on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Keene State thanks to goals by Keira Dashnow and Joie Tortorice. Bryanna Meehan had five saves in the victory.
In the final against Rutgers-Camden, Shannon Lowney converted on a penalty kick late in the first half that proved to be enough for Oneonta to claim the win. Meehan was stout in net once again, this time coming up with six saves.
Kaiden Ring was named the Offensive MVP while Kayla Schwizer earned Defensive MVP honors.
Oneonta (3-0-1) will travel to face Union Wednesday.
Keene State 1, Hartwick 0 (Sunday) Rutgers-Camden 3, Hartwick 1 (Saturday)
Hartwick’s women’s soccer team dropped a pair of games over the weekend, falling to Rutgers-Camden 3-1 Saturday and 1-0 to Keene State Sunday.
Madi McGuire got the Hawks on the board first in Saturday’s game on a penalty kick goal in the 55th minute. Rutgers-Camden, however, responded with three unanswered goals to take the victory.
Meghan Perry finished with 11 saves for Hartwick in the loss.
Keene State scored on an early penalty kick in Sunday’s contest and never relinquished its lead. Perry made 12 stops for Hartwick.
The Hawks (1-2-1) will visit Keuka next Saturday.
SUNY Oneonta 1, St. Lawrence 0 (Sunday) SUNY Oneonta 6, Merchant Marine 0 (Saturday)
The SUNY Oneonta men were also victorious in last weekend’s Mayor’s Cup, defeating St. Lawrence 1-0 and Merchant Marine 6-0.
The Red Dragons were dominant in Saturday’s opening win over Merchant Marine, scoring three times in the first half and three more in the second.
Ali Somow had two goals in the win with the other tallies coming from Sam Rogers, Milton Mancias Magana, John Bernardi and Luigi Prosperi.
Nate Hanna and Jax Flugel combined for three saves in net.
Oneonta defeated St. Lawrence in Sunday’s final thanks to a second-half penalty kick goal by Ian Zingaro. The Red Dragons’ defense, meanwhile, allowed zero shots on goal.
Oneonta (4-0-0) will visit Utica Wednesday.
Hartwick 2, Merchant Marine 0 (Sunday) Hartwick 1, St. Lawrence 1 (Saturday)
The Hartwick men earned a win and a tie over the weekend, defeating Merchant Marine 2-0 Sunday and drawing with St. Lawrence 1-1 Saturday.
The Hawks fell behind early in Saturday’s game as St. Lawrence got on the board in the 12th minute. But Jake Daly tied things up for the Hawks in the 65th minute. Dante Gesamondo had one save in the draw.
Against Merchant Marine, Timmy McQueeney opened the scoring in the 13th minute. Hartwick got insurance in the 74th minute on a goal from Sean Burke. Aden Razukiewicz made three saves to earn the win in the shutout.
Hartwick (1-2-1) will host SUNY Delhi Wednesday.
Hartwick 31, Keystone 21 (Saturday)
The Hartwick football team rallied from a 14-point deficit to defeat Keystone 31-21 Saturday in the team’s home opener.
Dennis Riordan completed 17 of 21 passes for 264 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Nate Rath was the top target in the win, as he caught seven passes for 162 yards and two scores.
Carlvin McDonald added 124 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.
After trailing 21-7 at the half, the Hawks reeled off 24 unanswered points in the second half. McDonald scored on a one-yard run in the third quarter to make it 21-14. The Hawks then tied things up early in the fourth on a 13-yard scoring strike from Riordan to Rath.
McDonald scored the go-ahead touchdown minutes later on another one-yard run.
Hartwick (1-1) begins a stretch of four straight road games next Saturday at Juniata.
Hartwick 8, Wilkes 1 (Saturday)
The Hartwick women’s tennis team rolled to an 8-1 victory over Wilkes Saturday on the road.
Winning in doubles action for the Hawks were Phoebe Olson and Jade Killikelly (8-5) and Olivia McArthur and Maddi Morrison (8-4).
Hartwick swept the singles matches thanks to wins by Olson (6-2, 6-1), Killikelly (6-0, 6-1), Ryann Ashby (6-2, 6-4), Lily Vanuga (6-1, 6-3), Colleen Marsh (6-1, 6-1) and Gianna Leggieri (6-1, 6-0).
The Hawks (3-1) will host RIT Tuesday.
SUNY Oneonta 6, Drew 3 (Saturday)
The SUNY Oneonta women’s tennis team won its first road match of the year Saturday, defeating Drew 6-3.
Winning for the Red Dragons in doubles play were Danielle Copp and Julia Holtermann (8-4) and Hailey O’Connor and Haley Peck (8-5).
The team’s singles victories came from Holtermann (7-5, 6-2), Sophia Schutte (6-2, 1-6, 10-5) Brianna Shaw (6-0, 6-0) and O’Connor (3-6, 6-3, 10-7).
The Red Dragons (2-1) will visit Oswego Tuesday.
SUNY Oneonta 6, FDU-Florham 3 (Saturday) Drew 8, SUNY Oneonta 1 (Saturday)
The SUNY Oneonta men’s tennis team split its season-opening doubleheader Saturday, defeating FDU-Florham 6-3 and falling to Drew 8-1.
Against FDU-Florham, the Red Dragons got victories from August LePique (8-2), Chris Chippari (8-1), Brayden Stuart (8-1) and Joshua Mann (8-2), with the other points coming by default.
Chippari notched the team’s only win against Drew with an 8-7 (8-6) singles victory.
Oneonta (1-1) will be at the Union Invitational Saturday.
Castleton 6, SUNY Oneonta 3 (Saturday)
The SUNY Oneonta field hockey team suffered a 6-3 loss to Castleton Saturday in non-conference action.
Abigail Draper scored twice for the Red Dragons while Morgan Fleming also found the back of the net. Fleming also added two assists in the loss.
In goal, Maura Leib finished with eight saves while Chelsea Dodenhoff had one stop.
Oneonta (1-4) will host Union Wednesday.
Alfred 3, SUNY Oneonta 1 (Saturday) Eastern Nazarene 3, SUNY Oneonta 1 (Saturday)
The SUNY Oneonta volleyball team was in action at the Skidmore Invitational Saturday as the Red Dragons fell in four sets to both Alfred (30-28, 6-25, 25-14, 25-16) and Eastern Nazarene (25-9, 27-29, 25-15, 25-15).
Ashanti Davis had 15 combined kills in the two matches while Annalisa Alicea finished with 31 digs.
Oneonta (0-6) will be at the Union College Invitational Friday.
Thiel 3, Hartwick 1 (Saturday) SUNY Brockport 3, Hartwick 0 (Saturday)
Hartwick’s volleyball team dropped a pair of matches Saturday in the William Smith Tournament.
The Hawks fell to Thiel 18-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18 while losing to SUNY Brockport 31-29, 25-20, 25-16.
Staecia Silofau finished with a combined 30 kills between the two matches for Hartwick.
The Hawks (1-5) will make their home debut Friday against Alfred State.
