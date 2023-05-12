The SUNY Oneonta softball team saw its season come to an end Friday with a 6-3 loss to Buffalo State in the SUNYAC Tournament.
After falling behind 4-0 early, the Red Dragons made things interesting with two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth. But Buffalo State added a pair of insurance runs in the sixth to seal the victory.
Victoria Hussey had a two-run double for Oneonta while Adriana Fiori went 2-for-3 at the plate.
The Red Dragons had defeated Plattsburgh State 3-2 Thursday to open the tournament.
Oneonta finishes the season with an overall record of 18-22-1.
BASEBALL
Oswego State 9, SUNY Oneonta 6
The SUNY Oneonta baseball team pushed Oswego State to 11 innings in Friday’s SUNYAC Tournament bout but eventually fell 9-6 as its season came to an end.
Trailing 6-4 entering the bottom of the ninth, the Red Dragons forced extra innings thanks to RBI singles by Sean Liquori and Joe Ottaviano. Oswego would plate three runs in the top of the eleventh, however, to earn the ‘W.’
Matt Sandoval had a home run and two RBI for the Red Dragons while Jake Barrett, Liam Kaseta and Ottaviano had two hits apiece.
Michael Sadowski pitched seven and a third innings of relief, striking out eight while allowing two walks and five hits.
Oneonta ends the season with an overall record of 25-15.
