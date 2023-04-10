The SUNY Oneonta softball team won both of its games against SUNY Geneseo on Saturday by scores of 5-3 and 7-6, respectively.
The Red Dragons fell behind 3-0 early in the first game, but closed the gap in the second inning thanks to an RBI triple by Kayla Young and an RBI single by Adriana Fiori. Megan Palmatier then came up with the big blow in the fourth inning, hitting a three-run homer that gave Oneonta the lead for good.
Marissa Dionisio struck out five in six innings to earn the win in the circle.
Oneonta won the second game in walk-off fashion as Victoria Hussey’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh clinched the Saturday sweep.
Palmatier and Young each had a home run and two RBI in the win while Julia Serena went 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Angelina Scalere earned the win out of the bullpen, allowing no earned runs in two and two thirds innings.
The Red Dragons (10-11-1 overall, 4-0 SUNYAC) will visit Oswego on Friday for a doubleheader.
BASEBALL
SUNY Oneonta 3, SUNY Brockport 2 (Saturday)
SUNY Brockport 3, SUNY Oneonta 1 (Saturday)
The SUNY Oneonta baseball team split its Saturday doubleheader against SUNY Brockport, winning the first game 3-2 and falling in the second 3-1.
After falling behind 2-0 in the first inning of the opener, the Red Dragons scored three in the fourth inning thanks to an RBI single by Sean Liquori and a two-run single by Joe Ottaviano.
Devin Rooney earned the win on the mound, striking out three in seven innings while allowing just the two runs.
Oneonta took an early lead in the second game but fell behind after Brockport plated two runs in the third frame. Liam Kaseta, Jake Barrett and Matt Sandoval each had a double in the loss. Michael Sadowski pitched well despite being the losing pitcher, striking out seven in six and a third innings while giving up just two earned runs.
Oneonta (19-5 overall, 5-1 SUNYAC) will visit Union on Tuesday for a non-conference matchup.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Hartwick 20, Keuka 1 (Saturday)
The Hartwick women’s lacrosse team earned a convincing 20-1 victory over Keuka on Saturday at home.
Hartwick led 11-0 at halftime and went on to score 15 unanswered goals to start the game.
Kristen Vaccalleri led the Lady Hawks with five goals while Elle Stringer and Emily Madigan had four goals apiece. Also scoring multiple times were Claudia Pollaro with three and Katrina Marten with two.
Goalie Maddi Morrison made five saves in the victory.
Hartwick (9-1 overall, 3-0 Empire 8) will host Utica on Wednesday.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Hartwick 20, Keuka 4 (Saturday)
The Hartwick men’s lacrosse team got off to a hot start on Saturday and never looked back in a 20-4 win over Keuka.
The Hawks scored the first six goals of the game and took an 11-2 lead into halftime.
Colby Simonetti led the attack with five goals for Hartwick. Pete Conley scored three times, while Seth Bello, Shayne Kerrigan, Tyler Nocito and Garrett Frost each scored twice.
Kyle McKee made six saves in goal and T.J. Lynch added another in relief.
Hartwick (4-3 overall, 2-1 Empire 8) will visit Utica on Wednesday.
Oswego State 11, SUNY Oneonta 8 (Saturday)
SUNY Oneonta’s men’s lacrosse team fell to Oswego State 11-8 on Saturday, ending what had been a five-game winning streak.
The Red Dragons led 5-4 at the half and 7-4 at one point in the third quarter. But Oswego would score seven of the game’s next eight goals to pull away.
Evan Kelly and Owen Vail each scored twice for Oneonta, with Jesse Alfano St. John, Jamie O’Neil, Matthew Mangels and Connor Gallagher each scoring as well. Harrison Boukas made 15 saves in the loss.
Oneonta (6-3 overall, 2-1 SUNYAC) will host Plattsburgh State on Saturday.
MEN’S TENNIS
New Jersey City 7, SUNY Oneonta 2 (Saturday)
SUNY Oneonta’s men’s tennis team dropped a conference match to New Jersey City 7-2 at home on Saturday.
Winning for the Red Dragons were William Schmid and August LePique in second doubles (8-6) and Joshua Mann in sixth singles (2-6, 7-5, 11-9).
Oneonta (4-10 overall, 1-2 NJAC) will face SUNY Delhi on Friday.
