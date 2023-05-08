The SUNY Oneonta softball team concluded its regular season Saturday with a doubleheader sweep of Buffalo State. The Red Dragons won the first game 8-6 and took the second 3-0.
Oneonta took the lead late in the first game, using a three-run seventh inning to pull ahead and holding off a late Buffalo State rally.
Julia Serena went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in the win. Elsewhere, Delaney Hailey went 3-for-4 and Sara Cartier drove in two runs.
In the second game, Cadence Brennan tossed a complete game shutout, striking out three batters while walking none and allowing seven hits.
Serena came up with another homer as part of a 3-for-3 performance while Megan Palmatier notched a two-run double.
Oneonta (17-20-1 overall, 10-8 SUNYAC) will enter the SUNYAC Tournament as the six seed and will face top-seeded SUNY New Paltz Thursday.
SUNY New Paltz 3, SUNY Oneonta 2 (Saturday) SUNY Oneonta 14, SUNY New Paltz 10 (Saturday)
SUNY Oneonta’s baseball team finished its regular season Saturday by splitting a doubleheader against SUNY New Paltz. The Red Dragons dropped game one 3-2 and won the second contest 14-10.
New Paltz was able to take the lead late in game one with a two-run seventh inning.
Sean Liquori had two hits including a solo home run for Oneonta while Anthony Foglia went 2-for-4 with a double. Devin Rooney was the tough-luck loser on the mound, working seven innings, striking out six and allowing just two walks and six hits.
A three-run fourth inning in the second game gave Oneonta the lead as the Red Dragons held off several comeback attempts by New Paltz in a back-and-forth affair.
Liquori and Nick Jacoby each had home runs in the win while Josh Gilkey went 4-for-6 with an RBI and three runs and Joe Ottaviano, Jake Barrett, Foglia and Jacoby drove in two runs apiece.
Oneonta (25-13) will be the third seed in the SUNYAC Tournament beginning Thursday against an opponent yet to be determined.
