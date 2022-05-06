The SUNY Oneonta softball team was not able to stave off elimination in the SUNYAC Tournament as it fell to Geneseo 9-3 on Friday.
The Red Dragons took a 3-1 lead in the top of the fourth inning but proceeded to allow Geneseo to score eight unanswered runs.
Victoria Hussey went 2-for-3 with a double, while Marissa Nagel, Aysia Oliver, and Sophia Mangone each had an RBI.
Oneonta ends the season with an overall record of 22-12.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Cortland’s offense proved to be too much for the SUNY Oneonta women's lacrosse team in the SUNYAC tournament semifinals on Friday. The rival Red Dragons scored eight goals in the first on their way to a 21-2 victory.
Megan Foiles scored both Oneonta goals, both of which were unassisted. Courtney Gallagher and Julia Hawkins combined to make 10 saves.
Lauren Hopsicker led Cortland with five goals and seven points.
The loss for Oneonta ends its season with an overall record of 8-9.
