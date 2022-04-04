The SUNY Oneonta softball team made it a clean sweep in the north country on Sunday with a pair of wins at Plattsburgh. The Red Dragons won the first game 9-1 and took the second game by a score of 6-4.
Oneonta rode a four-run third inning to victory in the opener. Julia Serena had a huge day at the plate, going 4-for-4 with five RBIs and two runs scored. Cadence Brennan went the distance on the mound, striking out two and allowing just three hits and no walks in six innings.
The Red Dragons led from the outset of the second game and were able to hold off several Plattsburgh rallies for the win. Caroline Koch, Gianna Cancelleri, and Dianna DiGiovanni each had two hits in the victory. Marissa Dionisio was the winning pitcher after working four innings of relief and allowing no earned runs.
The Red Dragons are now 13-5 overall while starting 4-0 in the SUNYAC. Oneonta is scheduled to play its make-up doubleheader at Ithaca on Tuesday.
BASEBALL
The SUNY Oneonta baseball team (6-15, 0-5 SUNYAC) fell in the first two of their three-game conference series against Brockport (16-2, 5-0 SUNYAC) on Saturday. The Golden Eagles won game one 3-1 before taking the nightcap 2-0.
Liam Kaseta had two hits including the lone RBI in the first game for Oneonta. Kyle Roper took the loss despite allowing no earned runs in six innings of work.
In game two, Sean Liquori had two of the Red Dragons’ three base hits. On the mound, Michael Losak worked all six innings and earned the loss despite yielding only two runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
The SUNY Oneonta women’s lacrosse team (3-5, 1-1 SUNYAC) defeated Oswego (2-7, 1-1 SUNYAC) 18-14 on Saturday afternoon.
Megan Foiles had six goals in the victory while Rachel Morris, Lauren Mancini, and Tessa Hughes each potted four goals. Foiles added four assists to finish with 10 points in the game. Courtney Gallagher finished with 15 saves in net.
The Red Dragons are back in action Wednesday as they will host Potsdam at 4 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
The SUNY Oneonta track and field teams were in action over the weekend at the Hamilton Continental Invitational. The meet was a non-scoring event.
On the women’s side, Megan Francoeur and Njim Nnate earned victories in the 5K and 100 meter hurdles, respectively.
Elsewhere, Gabriella Calandra was second in the 3K steeplechase, Isabella Fabrizio placed second in the shot put, and Sage Douglass was third in the pole vault.
Alexander Mavros and Jake McGowan led the men with wins in the 110 hurdles and 3K steeplechase, respectively.
Richard Mangogna, meanwhile, had a second-place finish in the pole vault and fourth-place finish in the 110 meter high hurdles. Miles Moliterni also had a runner-up finish in the hammer throw.
Eion McClain was third in the 5K while Chris Ganley was third in the 100 meter run.
Both teams will be at the Red Dragon Open hosted by Cortland on Saturday.
MEN’S TENNIS
The SUNY Oneonta men’s tennis team started off the season at 0-3 but now have won four out their last five contests to draw to .500 on the season.
Playing their first full season in the NJAC (New Jersey Athletic Conference) the Red Dragons ventured down to New Jersey to play three teams in the NJAC East Division and came away with a 2-1 record road trip.
Oneonta fell to New Jersey City University 9-0 and defeated Rutgers Camden 9-0 and Ramapo College 7-2.
Jacob Dornsife and Joshua Mann each had two singles victories over the weekend for the Red Dragons. In doubles action, the duos of Mason Spottek and Riley Smith, and Dornsife and Austin LePique each recorded two victories as well.
Oneonta will be at RIT in Rochester on Tuesday.
