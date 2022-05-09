The SUNY Oneonta track and field teams competed in the SUNYAC Championships at Brockport over the weekend, with both teams finishing fourth overall.
Megan Francoeur was the top finisher on the women’s side, earning first place in the 10K run. Isabella Fabrizio, meanwhile, placed second in the shot put. Hannah Jackson and Ejim Nnate rounded things out with third-place finishes in the hammer toss and 100 hurdles, respectively.
Chris Ganley earned points for the Oneonta men with a third-place finish in the 100 and a sixth-place finish in the 200.
Other Oneonta men notching top-five finishes were Eric Nieves (fourth in the 100), Richard Mangogna (fourth in the decathlon), Aidan Kelly (fifth in the decathlon), Norberto Cervantes (fourth in the hammer and fifth in the discus), Miles Moliterni (fifth in the hammer), and Vincent Zheng (fifth in the shot put).
