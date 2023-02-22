The SUNY Oneonta women’s basketball team defeated SUNY Potsdam 62-45 on Tuesday to open play in the SUNYAC Tournament.
Potsdam took a 13-10 lead in the first quarter that became five in the second before the Red Dragons went on a 14-0 run to give themselves a lead they would never relinquish.
Meg Nardelli and Olivia Dobrovosky each scored 18 points for Oneonta, with Dobrovosky adding eight rebounds and Nardelli notching seven boards.
Jenna Harclerode and Amanda Zuntag each netted eight points while Nadia Brown dished out seven assists. On defense, the Red Dragons held Potsdam to just 26% shooting from the field.
Oneonta will face SUNY Cortland in the semifinal round at New Paltz on Friday.
SUNY New Paltz 72, SUNY Oneonta 48 (Tuesday)
The SUNY Oneonta men fell behind early on Tuesday and never recovered in a 72-48 loss to SUNY New Paltz in the opening round of the SUNYAC Tournament.
Elijah Castillo was the top scorer for the Red Dragons with 16 points to go along with six rebounds. Frankie Williams also finished in double-digits with 12 points while Joseph Bull snatched 10 rebounds. Oneonta shot just 27% from the field in the loss.
The Red Dragons finish the season with an overall record of 17-9 and a conference mark of 13-5.
St. John Fisher 103, Hartwick 54 (Tuesday)
The Hartwick men saw their season come to an end on Tuesday with a 103-54 loss to St. John Fisher in the first round of the Empire 8 Tournament.
After the two teams traded opening baskets, St. John Fisher scored 13 unanswered points to pull away early.
Cooper Francis and Tarrell Cumberbatch scored eight points apiece to lead the Hawks, and Daniel Oyediran scored seven.
St. John Fisher had red-hot shooting all game long, shooting 60% from the field and 44% from beyond the arc.
Hartwick ends the season with an overall record of 9-16 and a conference record of 8-10.
Tioga 66, Bainbridge-Guilford 37 (Tuesday)
The Bainbridge-Guilford boys basketball team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday with a 66-37 loss to Tioga in the opening round of the Section IV Class D playoffs.
James Hogroian was the leading scorer for the Bobcats with nine points while Ilias Wilson and Garrett O’Hara each scored seven.
Evan Sickler was the game’s high scorer for Tioga with 18 points.
Bainbridge-Guilford ends the season with a record of 12-9.
T … 14 21 18 13 — 66
B-G … 8 6 13 10 — 37
T: Jackson Bombard 1 0-0 3, Shea Bailey 6 0-0 15, Ethan Perry 4 0-0 10, Ben Leary 1 0-0 3, Evan Sickler 6 5-5 18, Gavin Fisher 2 1-2 5, Valentino Rossi 3 2-4 8, Karson Sindoni 1 0-0 2, Brady Landmesser 0 0-2 0, Ethan Landmesser 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 8-13 66
B-G: David Emerson 2 0-0 6, James Hogroian 2 4-4 9, Ilias Wilson 3 0-1 7, Lukas McKown 0 0-0 0, Isaac Seiler 0 0-0 0, Garrett O’Hara 3 0-0 7, Timothy Kinter 0 0-0 0, Michael Lipani 1 0-0 2, Connor Vredenburgh 2 0-2 4, Giovanni Johnson 0 0-2 0, Arien Sherman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 4-9 37
Three-point baskets: T 8 (Bombard, Bailey 3, Perry 2, Leary, Sickler); B-G 5 (Emerson 2, Hogroian, Wilson, O’Hara)
