The SUNY Oneonta women’s basketball team saw its season come to an end on Friday with a 66-43 loss to SUNY Cortland in the Semifinals of the SUNYAC Tournament.
Oneonta fell behind 25-11 in the first quarter and was never able to recover.
Olivia Dobrovsky was the Red Dragons’ top scorer with nine points to go with four rebounds and three assists. Meg Nardelli added seven points while Jenna Harclerode, Clara Culeton, and Amanda Zuntag each scored six. Harclerode added nine rebounds.
Oneonta finishes the season with a record of 19-8.
Bridgewater 10, SUNY Oneonta 7 (Saturday)
The SUNY Oneonta baseball team was defeated by Bridgewater 10-7 on Saturday in Virginia.
Oneonta held a 7-4 lead in the sixth inning but Bridgewater used a six-run eighth to secure the win.
Sean Liquori went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run for the Red Dragons, while Anthony Foglia went 3-for-4 with three singles and a walk. Devin Rooney struck out six in three innings of work in the loss.
Oneonta (1-2) will play its home opener on Saturday.
SUNY Oneonta 14, Utica 8 (Sunday)
The SUNY Oneonta men’s lacrosse team opened its 2023 season on Sunday with a 14-8 victory over Utica.
After Utica took an early 2-1 lead, the Red Dragons scored seven unanswered goals to take an 8-2 advantage into halftime that they would never relinquish.
Jack Dinnegan led the scoring for Oneonta with three goals while Sam Haita, Connor Gallagher, and Owen Vail each scored twice. Goalie Harrison Boukas made nine saves in the win.
The Red Dragons will host Skidmore on Wednesday for their home opener.
The SUNY Oneonta wrestling team finished sixth out of 21 teams at the NCAA Division III Mideast Regional Tournament in Ithaca last weekend.
Jack Ryan qualified for the Division III National Tournament in Roanoke, Va., with a third-place finish at 184 pounds. Michael Blando, meanwhile, led the tournament with four wins via pin, and the Red Dragons placed seven wrestlers on the All-Region squad: Ryan, Blando, Danny Poggi, Anthony Romero, Max Yahre, Kenneth Sauer, and Jacob Pine.
The Red Dragon track teams competed in the SUNYAC Championships in Brockport last weekend. Both the men and women finished fourth overall out of nine teams.
For the women, Isabella Fabrizio earned second in the shot put and Ejim Nnate was third in the 60 hurdles. On the men’s side, Richard Mangogna won the heptathlon while Aidan Kelly was third in the same event. Luke Jarski was third in the 800, Jonthomas Bierman was third in the 3000, and Alex Ordonez placed third in the high jump.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.