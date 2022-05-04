The State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) announced its All-Conference women’s tennis team on Wednesday and SUNY Oneonta was well-represented after capturing its first conference title in program history.
Leading the list of honorees was sophomore Julia Holtermann who became the first player in program history to earn Rookie of the Year honors. Head coach Lonnie Mitchel, meanwhile, was selected as Co-Coach of the Year.
Joining Holtermann on the all-conference team were Olivia Fraser, Madeline Carswell, Rebecca Macdonald, Maxie Karen, and Sophia Schutte.
Oneonta's SUNYAC title earned them its first trip to the NCAA Division III tournament which begins next weekend.
MEN’S LACROSSE
The SUNY Oneonta men's lacrosse team tried to rally late but came up short 19-13 at Cortland on Wednesday in the SUNYAC tournament semifinals.
After leading 5-4 after the first quarter, Oneonta surrendered nine consecutive goals to Cortland and was never able to recover.
Luke Maslin led Oneonta with three goals and an assist. Matthew Krieg, Dean Cannon, Vincent Tirino, and Kieran Rowley each scored twice, while Jack Dinnegan and Ben Konak also found the back of the net.
The loss for Oneonta closes out its 2022 season with a final record of 4-11.
