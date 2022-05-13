The most successful season in the history of women’s tennis at SUNY Oneonta came to an end on Friday with a 5-0 loss to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Case Western Reserve in Pennsylvania.
Playing in singles for the Red Dragons were Sophia Schutte and Maxie Karen. The team’s doubles matches were played by Karen and Madeline Carswell, Rebecca Macdonald and Olivia Fraser, and Schutte and Brianna Shaw.
The Red Dragons finish the season with a record of 18-7, establishing a program record for wins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.