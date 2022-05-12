The SUNY Oneonta women's tennis team hit another milestone for the program on Thursday, winning its first ever NCAA tournament match against Lebanon Valley College 5-2.
Winning in singles action for the Red Dragons were Sophia Schutte (6-3, 6-2), Maxie Karen (6-2, 6-0), and Julia Holtermann (6-3, 6-0).
Oneonta also received victories in doubles from the pairings of Rebecca Macdonald and Olivia Fraser (8-5) and Brianna Shaw and Schutte (8-1).
Next up for Oneonta is a matchup versus fourth-ranked Claremont-Mudd-Scripps on Friday.
Six SUNY Oneonta softball players make earn All-SUNYAC honors
The State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) announced its all-conference teams for softball on Thursday. Six players from SUNY Oneonta were honored, headlined by Julia Serena being named Co-Rookie of the Year.
Serena, who was a Second Team selection, is joined by First Team picks Caroline Koch, Megan Palmatier, and Aysia Oliver, and Second Team selections Marissa Dionisio and Marissa Nagel.
Serena is the fifth Red Dragon to be named the conference’s top rookie and the first since Koch achieved the honor in 2018.
Oneonta finished the season 22-13 overall and third in the SUNYAC with a 13-5 record.
