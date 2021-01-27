SUNY puts springs sports plan into motion

On Jan. 26, State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras opened dialogue for the reintroduction of spring athletic competition.
Malatras has requested the State University of New York Athletic Conference to develop a plan for President Tom Di Comillo to review and approve moving forward with spring athletic competition.
“SUNY student athletes have done a tremendous job in such uncertain times,” Malatras said in a media release.
“Recently, other collegiate athletic competition in New York has demonstrated that sports can safely operate under enhanced protocols. I have requested the State University of New York Athletic Conference to develop a plan for the SUNY campus presidents’ consideration to allow spring sports competition,” he continued.
The SUNYAC's plan, which will impact SUNY Oneonta locally, will need to meet any COVID-related guidance provided by the NCAA, the state Department of Health, local and regional authorities, and the SUNY system.
The plan will also be required to account for the trajectory of COVID-19 on college campuses once students return for the spring semester.
With in-person classes set to resume Feb. 1, SUNY Oneonta students have returned to campus for the second time during the pandemic.
A COVID-19 outbreak of more than 700 cases after students returned to campus in August, caused SUNY Oneonta to announce on Sept. 3 that it was shutting down for the remainder of the semester.
On Monday, the local area eclipsed 100 COVID-related deaths, and Delaware, Otsego, Chenango and Scoharie counties have nearly topped 7,000 total cases.
SUNYAC spring sports affected by the proposed plan include men's and women's track and field, baseball, softball, men's and women's lacrosse, and women's tennis.
SUNYAC non-conference schedules are not part of Malatras' proposal and will be worked on by individual schools athletic directors and presidents.
“Our students within SUNYAC and the NCAA Division III-level want to play sports just as much as anyone, and with strict safety standards and leadership from our athletic directors and presidents at those campuses, a comprehensive plan could afford them the opportunity,” Malatras said.
“I thank our SUNY presidents in the conference for their leadership and look forward to the SUNYAC plan,” he continued.
The SUNYAC canceled fall athletic competition on July 20, simultaneously postponing the start of winter sports until Jan. 1, before announcing on Oct. 14 that all winter sports were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
