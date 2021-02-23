SUNYAC to resume spring sports season

State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras announced Tuesday, Feb. 23, that the State University of New York Athletic Conference will resume spring sports beginning March 20.
SUNY Oneonta sports that are affected by the decision are lacrosse, baseball, softball, tennis and track and field.
“Oh they're thrilled. It's tough to parse out the joy from the relief,” men's lacrosse head coach Pete Owens said. "I think it's some kind of combination of both, and I think some guys are feeling a little bit more of one than the other. But at the end of the day, the best part about it is that they can be together."
“They've been patient and they've bought into the idea that there really is no guarantee of anything, but you can control what you can control today. And hopefully if you do enough days right, then you'll look up one day and you'll actually be in a place that you want to be — on a practice field with your teammates,” he continued.
The SUNYAC decision comes following a Jan. 20 announcement from Malatras calling for the SUNYAC to compose a plan to resume spring athletic competition.
“I think we were all kind of waiting for that door to shut the whole time, so when we finally heard that we get to compete, the entire team was texting each other and on the GroupMe. We're just really excited/happy to get the opportunity,” women's lacrosse head coach Brandi Lusk said.
“That whole process that we went through last year with the seasons, I think that it humbled a lot of people. I think that we kind of learned a little bit, not to take things for granted and I know that this team, at least for my seniors, they were like if we get the opportunity we just want to leave it on the field,” she continued.
Since the chancellor's initial announcement, the conference collaborated with campus presidents, athletic directors, coaches and health experts to develop its athletics plan. A media release on the final SUNYAC plan includes the following guidelines:
• The conference will be split into East/West regions to limit travel and overnight stays.
• Masks must be worn at all times by athletes, coaches and officials, except for athletes during competition or active practice.
• No spectators are allowed, in accordance with state Department of Health guidelines.
• Weekly testing/COVID symptom checks will be made prior to competition and a mandatory test taken three days before departing for road games.
• Bus capacity is reduced to 50%.
• Handshakes, group celebrations and opposing team interactions, pre- or post-game, are banned.
“I felt very strongly when we heard the Chancellor speak on campus it was a few weeks ago now, I felt that he had almost given the presidents a mandate for the SUNYAC to play, so that's how I saw it,” SUNY Oneonta softball coach Sara Curran-Headley said.
“I was pretty positive that this was going to happen and I'm pretty happy that this has come to fruition,” she added.
The SUNYAC plan also includes a mandate that rising COVID-19 positivity rates could delay or pause competition.
For now, Curran-Headley said that the team must focus on “controlling the controllables.”
Curran-Headley added that the team can do their part by wearing masks, social distancing, not going to parties and worrying about doing their part to help stem the spread of COVID-19.
The SUNYAC guidelines for athletes come in addition to SUNY system guidelines that require all students and campus personnel to undergo COVID-19 testing on a weekly basis.
“Resuming athletic competition is a sign that we, as a SUNY system, are getting this right," SUNY Oneonta acting President Dennis Craig said via a media release.
“This is good news for all of us, as it signals a step toward returning to some kind of normalcy. With our COVID-19 infection rate remaining low and a dedication to keep it there, it makes sense that we would let our student athletes get back to the business of competing,” he added.
The spring sports sponsored by the SUNYAC for return under this plan are designated intermediate and low-risk by New York state and will be played outdoors.
“If we buy in to this year looking really really different, than maybe some of it will be the same and that one little slice of, 'yea we can compete' just might be enough to keep students on the right track through the rest of the semester,” Owens said.
SUNY Oneonta's schedules will be announced in the near future. For now, spectators will not be permitted to attend competitions, but fan attendance will be reevaluated periodically based on the current status of the pandemic.
“It's beyond thrilling,” Men's and Women's Tennis Head Coach Lonnie Mitchel said.
“Just the fact that I'm thinking about practice, and getting ready for practice, and talking to the players about practice and competing, it's thrilling,” he added.
The SUNYAC is comprised of 10 full-member SUNY institutions (Brockport, Buffalo State, Cortland, Fredonia, Geneseo, New Paltz, Oneonta, Oswego, Plattsburgh and Potsdam) and one affiliate (Morrisville) that sponsors 20 championships.
“Today was just finally that deep breath that we could move forward and what we're doing finally means something now,” Curran-Headley said.
For the most up-to-date SUNY Oneonta sports schedules visit www.oneontaathletics.com
