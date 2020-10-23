The State University of New York Athletic Conference announced its women’s lacrosse all-decade team, featuring three former SUNY Oneonta standouts: Rebecca Monteith ‘12, Marissa Makar ‘15 and Taylor Casey ‘18. The team, selected by the SUNYAC Sports Information Directors, included 37 players who competed from 2010-2020.
Monteith began her record-setting, four-year Red Dragons career in 2009 by scoring 70 goals, breaking the previous single-season record set in 1986.
She was selected to the all-conference team four times, twice earning First Team accolades, in addition to being a four-time all-region player. Monteith’s career ended in 2012 with an IWLCA Second Team All-American selection.
In addition to her on-field accolades, Monteith was named to the SUNYAC All-Academic Team four times and the Commissioner’s List three times for academic achievement
Monteith’s scoring prowess continued throughout her career, culminating with a 75-goal senior season in 2012, topping her own single-season record. She also became the school’s first women’s lacrosse player to have a 100-point season, notching 103 points. The program record for goals (253) and points (317) also belong to Monteith, as well as a fourth-place program ranking with 64 career assists.
Makar’s stellar four-year defensive career lasted from 2012-2015. She earned four all-conference selections, two of which were First Team, while also earning three all-region selections and an IWLCA Third Team All-American selection in 2014.
In 2014, Makar caused 47 turnovers, tying a Red Dragons single-season record. She also ranks third all-time with 205 ground ball recoveries and 117 caused turnovers.
She was named to the SUNYAC All-Academic Team on four occasions, the Commissioner’s List three times and was inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society in 2014.
Rounding out the Red Dragon’s selections was Casey, who played from 2015-2018. A four-time all-conference selection and 2015 SUNYAC Rookie of the Year and all-region honoree, Casey piled up 66 goals and 14 assists for an 80-point season.
Throughout her 68 appearances for the Red Dragons, Casey started every game, accumulating 265 points (second all-time), 208 career goals (third all-time) and 57 assists (fifth all-time).
Casey was also named to the SUNYAC Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll once during her career.
