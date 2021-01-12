The State University of New York Athletic Conference announced Wednesday its cross country All-Decade Team which features two SUNY Oneonta alumni.
Former Red Dragon runners Anthony Lupia, class of 2017, and Ethan McDonald, a 2020 graduate were selected to the 15-member All-Decade Team by the Conference sports information directors.
Lupia earned All-Conference honors three times and was added to the SUNYAC Cross Country Hall of Fame in 2015, after placing fifth at the conference championship meet. To earn SUNYAC cross country championship Hall of Fame status, a runner must finish in the top five once, top 10 twice, or top 15 three times in conference meets.
In 2014, Lupia posted a 14th place finish at the NCAA Atlantic Region championship which he followed up with an 11th place finish in 2016.
Lupia’s 2016 performance helped the Red Dragons earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III championships for the first time in program history.
Lupia set the Red Dragons’ 8K program record (24:49).
McDonald ran for Oneonta from 2016-19, helping the Red Dragons qualify for the NCAA championship meet all three years.
McDonald was a three-time SUNYAC All-Conference runner, including First Team in 2019, and a two-time All Region honoree.
In 2018, McDonald was named to the SUNYAC Cross Country Hall of Fame after two top-10 finishes.
McDonald’s eighth-place finish at the 2019 NCAA Atlantic Region championships is the Red Dragons’ best-ever finish for the men’s program.
McDonald also holds the seventh-fastest 8K time in program history (25:29).
