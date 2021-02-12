The State University of New York Athletic Conference announced its women's swimming and diving team on Feb. 2, which featured two SUNY Oneonta alumnae.
SUNY Oneonta's Julia Llewellyn '19 and Kelly Carey '20 were selected to the 40-woman SUNYAC team.
Llewellyn, a four-year member of the swimming and diving team, was a four-time SUNYAC champion.
In 2017 and 2018, Llewellyn won the SUNYAC conference championship 100- and 200-yard butterfly. Her performance earned her SUNYAC All-Conference First Team honors. Overall, Llewellyn was a 16-time SUNYAC medalist
Llewellyn holds individual Red Dragon records in the 100- (57.04 seconds) and 200-yard (2:06.85 seconds) butterfly, as well as 200-yard individual medley; she was also a member of record-holding Red Dragons relay teams in the 800-yard freestyle, 200- and 400-yard medley quartets.
Academically, Llewellyn was a three-time SUNYAC Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll honoree and was also inducted into the Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society.
Carey was also a four-year swimmer for the Red Dragons.
As a freshman, Carey won SUNYAC championships in the 100- and 200-yard breaststroke.
In 2018 and 2019, Carey won the SUNYAC championship in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Overall, Carey was a nine-time SUNYAC medalist and three-time First Team SUNYAC All-Conference honoree.
Carey holds Red Dragon program records in the 100- (1:05.60) and 200-yard (2:23.59) breaststroke; she also swam on record-holding Red Dragons relay teams in the 200- and 400-yard medley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.