The State University of New York Athletic Conference announced its men’s basketball All-Decade team Thursday, featuring two former SUNY Oneonta players.
Brian Beckford and Mikey McElroy were named to the SUNYAC’s 15-man All-Decade Team. The team is selected by the conference’s sports information directors and features SUNYAC athletes who played from 2010-20.
Beckford’s transfer to Oneonta in 2010 coincided with the team’s record-setting 22-win season, qualifying the Red Dragons for the NCAA Division III tournament for the first time in 35 years.
Beckford’s play that year earned him a SUNYAC First Team All-Conference selection and All-Tournament Team selection after the Red Dragons tournament appearance.
In his senior year, Beckford became the only player in Red Dragons history to be honored at the conference and national level, earning SUNYAC Player of the Year, third team All-America honors and National Association of Basketball Coaches honors.
Beckford started 51 of 54 games for Oneonta amassing 722 points, 459 rebounds and 115 blocks (second all-time). He also holds the Red Dragons program records for single-game blocks (seven), single-season blocks (63) and blocks per game (2.17).
McElroy played for the Red Dragons from 2013-17 and is the program’s all-time leading scorer (1,754).
In 2014, McElroy was named SUNYAC Rookie of the Year and Third Team All-Conference, an honor he earned three times.
In 2017, McElroy earned SUNYAC All-Tournament Team honors for his performance in the Red Dragons’ conference championship game. The NABC also named McElroy second team All-Region, and the Basketball Coaches Association named him a New York All-Star.
McElroy is second all-time in Red Dragons program history in points per game (17) and seventh in rebounds (551). He also holds the third-best single-season mark for points (590).
