Wooden's first season at Mansfield canceled

Graham Wooden, a 2020 Oneonta High School graduate, had planned to make his college basketball debut this month.
Instead he will have to wait another year after Mansfield University’s basketball season was canceled.
On Nov. 18, the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference announced the cancellation of its mandated regular-season and championship for winter sports, following a vote by the league’s 18 Board of Directors.
“It’s definitely disappointing, especially for my other teammates who are ready. But, you know, I just gotta look at all the positives,” Wooden said.
“This is kind of an obstacle that we can’t necessarily control, it isn’t the schools fault it’s not our coaches fault, or anyone’s fault, it’s just what’s going on right now,” he continued.
Before the PSAC’s decision on winter sports, it voted to cancel all fall sports activities, unless six or more schools elected to participate. Schools electing to participate in either fall or winter sports, were mandated to follow all existing league rules and NCAA guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the announcement, six or more schools voted to move forward with men’s and women’s cross country and swimming seasons, which are both designated as “low-risk” by the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel.
“With careful consideration to health concerns and realistic abilities to conduct sport seasons amid this pandemic, our conference and our membership is forced to make some very difficult decisions,” said PSAC Commissioner Steve Murray in a media release. “With the time we have to continue weighing our options, we are fully committed to playing a spring sports season. We will remain supportive of any other decisions to play sports and host championship events should our membership view it as a safe and reasonable opportunity.”
At this time, the PSAC plans to move forward with a full slate of spring sports in 2021.
In his senior season at Oneonta, Wooden averaged 21.2 points, 4.53 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game as the Yellow Jackets finished 12-7 with an appearance in the Section IV Class B semifinals.
Wooden’s on-court numbers turned into off-court recognition. In his senior year, he was The Daily Star Player of the Year, was named All-Southern Tier Athletic Conference, a Section IV All-Star by the Basketball Coaches Association of New York and a third-team all-state performer by the New York State Sportswriters Association.
In March, Wooden had surgery on his left knee, hoping to alleviate an issue that troubled him throughout his senior season at Oneonta. Since then, Wooden has been prioritizing getting stronger, he said. He has spent a lot of time in the weight room building his knee back up and strengthening the muscles around it. Wooden’s conditioning program also includes yoga and working on his flexibility, in order to prevent further injuries.
“I’m just tired of being hurt,” Wooden said.
As for his decision to attend Mansfield, looking back, Wooden said he would not have selected a different school.
“The school atmosphere its nice, we couldn’t really do a lot because of the virus, but it’s better than nothing, better than staying home,” Wooden said.
Basketball practice at Mansfield has looked very different this year. No contact has been allowed, with no players on the same hoop, and social distancing and general sanitary precautions are paramount. Eventually, after beginning the year with stricter protocols, the team was able to play some 2-on-2 and 3-on-3, as well as run up and down the court and do some three-man weaves, elementary basketball drills far below the usual rigors of a college program, he said.
“We have like six guys on campus right now, so we are able to workout like lifting and stuff and we did some basketball practice, some drills toward the end of the semester, so better than nothing,” he said. “At least we were able to do something.
For Wooden, the most frustrating thing for him is the inconsistency of decision-making on all levels associated with COVID-19, he said.
“Back in March nobody was playing. It was kind of consistent, everyone was on lockdown. And now, it’s a little frustrating to see, you know, like Binghamton is an hour away from Mansfield, to see them play, to go on TV and to see a bunch of Division 1 (teams) play and even, I know some Division 2s are playing, not in our league obviously but down south. I know there’s a league that is kind of close to some of the schools in the PSCAC, so that’s a little frustrating because there’s no real consistency,” Wooden said.
“Its kind of like, ‘Well they’re playing why aren’t we?’ but I can totally understand their decision and personally picking Mansfield I don’t regret it at all,” he continued.
For now, Wooden’s trying to be optimistic and staying in the gym working on his game. Wooden said plans to keep in touch with his teammates to help develop chemistry and stay ready for the spring, in hopes of having more teammates on campus and full practices.
“I really didn’t have an off-season, so like I didn’t really have time to perfect my craft or just work on things that I usually do,” Wooden said. “So this will allow me to rest my body a little bit, take care of my left knee and other parts of my body, and you know focus on developing my skills.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.