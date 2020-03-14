As postponements and cancellations because of fears about the spread of COVID-19 continue to be announced, three of four area colleges have indicated a disruption to their athletics schedules.
Hartwick and SUNY Delhi announced extended suspensions of athletic contests, while SUNY Cobleskill designated several upcoming contests as canceled on its athletics website.
Despite the State University of New York shifting to distance learning Wednesday, March 11, SUNY Oneonta continued to compete on Friday and as of Friday night had not announced any changes to the upcoming schedule.
“In light of the worldwide situation regarding the COVID-19 virus outbreak, SUNY Delhi will be suspending all athletic competitions until after our spring break, which is Sunday, April 12,” SUNY Delhi said in a statement on its athletics website Friday, March 13.
The announcement came after Hartwick announced Thursday that it was indefinitely suspending all campus-based activities beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, March 20. The school had previously postponed its contests scheduled to be played March 10 through March 18, with games Saturday, March 21, the next contests not previously suspended.
While SUNY Cobleskill had not, as of Friday night, released a statement regarding athletics in particular, the school’s athletics website indicated that all athletic contests scheduled between Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 22, had been canceled. Men’s and women’s equestrian contests for the remainder of the academic year were labeled as canceled.
SUNY Oneonta, which had its men’s and women’s tennis teams, as well as its baseball and softball teams, competing in Florida over spring break, continued to play Friday. The Oneonta baseball team fell to Rhodes, 5-4, in Lakeland, Fla., while the Red Dragons softball team earned a pair of 7-1 wins over RIT and Nazareth on Friday in Fort Myers, Fla.
