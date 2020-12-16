COVID provides opportunity for local equestrians

Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Snow likely. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low 16F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. A foot or more of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow likely. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low 16F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. A foot or more of snow expected.