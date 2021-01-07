Friends of the Upper Delaware River is encouraging area anglers to submit comments on the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Trout Stream Management plan.
The plan, which was released in November, is open for public comment until Jan. 25 via email, at regulations.fish@dec.ny.gov
“This is the first time that the state of New York has ever adopted a comprehensive state-wide trout management plan,” FUDR Executive Director Jeff Skelding said. “It’s a good idea. It’s something they should have done a long time ago.”
In the DEC’s media release, both Joe Fisher, chairman of the New York State Conservation Council, and Chris Wood, president and CEO of Trout Unlimited, expressed support for the plan.
“We support a number of the elements of this plan. We think they are an improvement and they will make things better,” Skelding said.
A snapshot of the state-wide plan is as follows:
The Upper Delaware River East Branch, West Branch and main stream, which are found in the tail waters south of the Pepacton Reservoir in Downsville, and Cannonsville Reservoir in Deposit, will earn a “Wild-Premiere” designation, the highest DEC designation. According to the DEC plan, in order to receive “Wild-Premiere” status, “a reach must support an exceptional wild trout population and have the level of public access necessary to handle the high fishing pressure associated with this level of quality.”
Fish harvest will be reduced, from a total of five fish to one fish in the entire Upper Delaware system.
“Wild-Premiere” protections will also be extended to the area south of the Lordville Bridge, without designating the area as a “Wild-Premiere.”
The catch-and-release season will be expanded to year-round.
“DEC has reimagined the management of one of New York’s most prized and renowned natural resources to ensure our trout streams continue to be healthy and provide excellent fishing opportunities for years to come,” Seggos said in a media release.
“For the best possible management plan, DEC sought out the input of anglers, biologists, and other fisheries experts. The result is a balanced approach to manage these varied resources in accordance with their biological and recreational potential to meet the desired outcomes of a broad and diverse trout stream angling public,” he continued.
According to Skelding, the FUDR supports the plan, but is “concerned” for the extension of the catch-and-release season from April 1 to Oct. 15 to year-round.
“It’s something we worry about because that’s when the trout spawn ... those spawning beds are sensitive and you don’t want them disturbed. So were a little bit concerned that increased angling traffic might have an impact on spawning,” Skelding said.
To Skelding, the Upper Delaware is unique from other “Wild-Premiere” reaches throughout New York state, because of its size and proximity to major U.S. cities.
“The Upper Delaware river stands out among the ‘Wild-Premieres’ as completely unique and different, and we’re stressing that to the New York state DEC, when we ask them for special recommendations for the Upper Delaware River,” Skelding said.
“This is a destination fly fishing river ... the pressure on this river is increasing with every passing year,” he continued.
FUDR originated in the early 2000s as a community-based watershed protection organization, whose aim was to protect the UDR. Since then, the organization has broadened its scope to lobby policy and educate anglers through close work with the DEC.
“Originally we were a handful of fly-fishermen that wanted to make sure there were fish here to catch, and we’ve come a long ways since,” Skelding said.
“All in all, this is a very good policy move for the state, and we think it’s going to add protections for these systems,” he added.
