Senior basketball players in the Delaware League gathered at South Kortright on Monday, March 9, to play exhibition senior games.
In the girls game, the “darks” team, featuring players from Stamford, Hunter-Tannersville and Downsville, used a 23-4 edge in the second quarter to win, 60-44. The “lights” team featured players from Gilboa and Jefferson.
Cameron Radcliffe of Hunter-Tannersville led the dark team with a game-high 17 points. H-T teammates Peyton Legg and Ana Haines scored 14 and two points, respectively.
Stamford’s Ashley Clareen scored 12 and teammate McKayla Palmatier had four. Downsville’s Kailee Young had four and Alisha Trautschold had three.
Gilboa’s Sierra Perry hit five 3-pointers to lead the light team and tie Radcliffe for the game high with 17 points. Keeley VanValkenburgh and Hannah Bogdan, both from Gilboa, each scored eight.
Jefferson’s Olivia Eppich scored 11 points, and teammates Erin Fallo and Nickkayla Aldrich also saw the floor.
In the boys game, the light team, comprised of players from Gilboa, Hunter-Tannersville and Jefferson, fell to a 30-12 fourth-quarter run by the dark team, made up of players from South Kortright and Margaretville.
SK’s Seth Ashline hit three 3-pointers to lead his team with 25 points. Fellow Rams Chris Champlin (20 points), Stanley Andersen (13) and Logan Kaufman (three) also scored.
The Margaretville trio of Justin Johnson (six points), Billy Miller (six) and Trevor Ferrero (17) rounded out the team’s scoring.
Anthony Andreasen made seven of his team’s 17 3-pointers to lead all scorers with 26 points for the light team. Teammate Brandan Emel had 11 points.
Cole Lapinel of Jefferson scored 23 points, while teammates Seth Wade and Dakota Schafer had five and two, respectively.
Gilboa’s Rob Rion (nine points) and Malachy Renz (two) filled out the team’s scoring.
GIRLS DL SENIOR GAME
Dark 60, Light 44
Dark ..... 9 23 11 17 – 60
Light ..... 13 4 13 14 – 44
DARK: Ashley Clareen (S) 5 0-0 12, McKayla Palmatier (S) 2 0-0 4, Maja Nielson (S) 2 0-0 4, Peyton Legg (HT) 7 0-0 14, Cameron Radcliffe (HT) 8 0-0 17, Ana Haines (HT) 1 0-0 2, Kailee Young (D) 2 0-0 4, Alisha Trautschold (D) 1 0-0 3. TOTALS 28 0-0 60.
LIGHT: Sierra Perry (G) 6 0-0 17, Keeley VanValkenburgh (G) 3 0-0 8, Hannah Bogdan (G) 4 0-0 8, Olivia Eppich (J) 5 0-0 11, Erin Fallo (J) 0 0-0 0, Nickkayla Aldrich (J) 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 18 0-0 44.
Three-point field goals: D 4 (Clareen 2, Radcliffe, Trautschold); L 8 (Perry 5, VanValkenurgh 2, Eppich).
BOYS DL SENIOR GAME
Dark 89, Light 78
Dark ..... 17 15 27 30 – 89
Light ..... 20 19 27 12 – 78
DARK: Chris Champlin (SK) 10 0-0 20, Logan Kaufman (SK) 1 0-0 3, Seth Ashline (SK) 11 0-0 25, Stanley Andersen (SK) 6 0-2 13, Justin Johnson (M) 3 0-0 6, Billy Miller (M) 2 0-0 6, Trevor Ferrero (M) 7 0-0 16. TOTALS 40 0-2 89.
LIGHT: Rob Rion (G) 3 0-0 9, Malachy Renz (G) 1 0-0 2, Anthony Andreasen (HT) 9 1-3 26, Brandan Emel (HT) 4 0-0 11, Cole Lapinel (J) 10 0-0 23, Seth Wade (J) 2 0-0 5, Dakota Schafer (J) 1 0-0 2. TOTALS 30 1-3 78.
Three-point field goals: D 9 (Ashline 3, Miller 2, Ferrero 2, Kaufman, Andersen); L 17 (Andreasen 7, Rion 3, Emil 3, Lapinel 3, Wade).
