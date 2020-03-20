Former Cooperstown boys basketball star Tyler Bertram announces transfer plans

Former Cooperstown boys basketball standout Tyler Bertram announced Wednesday, March 18, that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal and look to transfer from University of North Carolina Charlotte.
Asked about his decision to transfer, Bertram highlighted a search for an up-tempo style of play that will make better use of his outside shooting and the opportunity to maybe move closer to home.
“After talking to my family a lot, talking to AAU coaches, I wanted to look for a bigger role and possibly move closer to home, especially the bigger role,” Bertram told The Daily Star on Thursday. “Now making the decision for my next place, it’ll be going to a place where my family can watch a lot of basketball of games, which would be awesome.”
Bertram finished his redshirt freshman season with the 49ers averaging 9.3 minutes per game in 12 appearances. He averaged .6 points and .8 rebounds per game. Charlotte finished the season at 16-13.
Schools have already begun to show interest in Bertram. His father, Dave Bertram, who coached Tyler in high school and is the director of athletics at Cooperstown, said at least 15 schools have already contacted Tyler in the 24 hours since his announcement on Twitter.
Dave echoed Tyler in saying the search was for a more uptempo style of play, potentially a team attempting closer to 30 3-pointers per game. Charlotte averaged just more than 18 3-pointer attempts per game last season.
“It’s a little too early to put any one (school) in front, but I was hoping this would happen and a lot of the schools I was talking to before my first decision would contact me,” Tyler said. “I wasn’t surprised by it but I was glad they were still interested.”
As for changing gears, Tyler kept his message positive.
“I’m just looking for a different style of play and a program that might be just as successful but plays a different way where they see me being more important,” he said. “I would definitely say it’s not moving backward, just looking for a different opportunity.”
Still, Tyler acknowledged it is not as simple as leaving a program behind. His announcement on Twitter was met with several messages of support from teammates.
“It’s really tough. You build so many good relationships, especially with teammates. I’m with them almost every second of the day but they understand everything, so it’s nice to have teammates that understand,” he said. “Building relationships with coaches as well. It’s tough once you get comfortable with the relationship you build with your coaches, too.”
