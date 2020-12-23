Four SUNY Delhi tennis players, one male and three female, have been named to the United States Collegiate Athletic Association Fall Non-Championship National All-Academic Team.
Dominick DeBonis, Darienne Guerrieri, Hailey Gundersen and Mackenzie Landman have been named to the men’s and women’s USCAA Fall Non-Championship National All-Academic Team, respectively.
DeBonis has yet to appear in a match for the Broncos because of COVID-19 cancellations but was named last season’s Birman’s Men’s Tennis Coach’s Award winner after establishing himself as a leader of the team.
DeBonis also serves as the team’s student-athlete advisory committee representative.
Guerrieri is in her first full season with the Broncos, and has also not appeared in a match because of COVID-19.
Gundersen, a veterinary science major, is in her second year with the program after joining the team in 2019. She is the team’s SAAC representative, earned SUNY Delhi Scholar-Athlete accolades spring and has recorded a 4.0 GPA in three of the last four semesters.
Last season, Gundersen posted a 3-6 singles record and 2-8 doubles record.
Landman, also a veterinary science major, has been a member of the Broncos team since 2017. Initially a walk-on, Landman climbed Delhi’s ladder working her way into the No. 1 spot in both singles and doubles play during her junior season.
Landman has also earned North Atlantic Conference and SUNY Delhi Scholar-Athlete academic achievements.
In 2019, Landman played her way to a 2-11 singles record and 3-10 doubles record on her way to being named the Women’s Tennis Coach’s Award recipient.
