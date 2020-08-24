The wait isn't over, but for area high school athletes, at least there's an end in sight.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced during a media conference Monday, Aug. 24, that "lower-risk sports," including tennis, soccer, cross country, field hockey and swimming will be permitted to begin practicing and playing Sept. 21 in all regions across the state for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.
Sports identified as higher-risk sports, listed as football, wrestling, rugby and ice hockey will be permitted to begin practice Sept. 21, but are not permitted to begin playing games.
"Schools will be coming back, there will be a little bit of a period to judge what is happening, and Sept. 21 they can begin to practice and play all across the state," Cuomo said during the conference.
There are restrictions on where teams can travel, according to Cuomo, who said teams are limited to travel practices or games against teams from the same region or a region with which a border is shared.
"Again, we are doing this in phases, we want to see what the effect is, we want to see how this works. Schools opening in general is a big question mark," Cuomo said, noting the the fall may bring a "second wave" of the outbreak.
New York State Public High School Athletic Association Executive Director Robert Zayas said in a Twitter post after the announcement he would be meeting with the executive directors of the state's sections Tuesday to "review specific guidance."
Zayas said Friday, Aug. 21, that section directors and NYSPHSAA officers would meet within 24 hours of receiving guidance from the governor's office, and that the association's COVID-19 Task Force would meet within 48 hours of receiving guidance. Within 72 hours, he said NYSPHSAA would announce "remaining decisions."
NYSPHSAA pushed the start of fall sports back to Sept. 21 on July 17.
