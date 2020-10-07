The Empire (State) has invaded Florida.
Martin McCann, a 2011 Hartwick graduate and the head men's basketball coach at Daytona State College, recently added more blue to his coaching staff by hiring 2018 'Wick alumnus Matt Knezovic as an assistant coach.
The hiring pairs two Hartwick alums that make up part of a network of coaches connected to the school by playing or coaching careers. Along with second assistant JP Reagan, a Cortland native that played collegiately for RIT and SUNY Cortland, the Falcons staff has a distinctly upstate New York flavor.
"Some people down here tell me I have an accent," said Knezovic, who originally hails from Albany. "When we're at the office, nobody has an accent."
Though Knezovic and McCann did not play together at Hartwick, they did share a head coach. McCann's last two seasons and Knezovic's first two years were under Todd McGuiness, who spent seven seasons in charge for Hartwick.
"When he graduated from Hartwick, Todd knew he had a chance to do something with coaching," McCann said. "He was just one of those guys that was in the know. He knew all the names, all the best players in Albany, just enjoyed that part of it. It was no surprise to those of us that knew him that he got into coaching."
Knezovic had already started working with a highly respected AAU team, Albany City Rocks, during his junior year at Hartwick. He and Knezovic and McCann first met during Knezovic's first year out of college, when he was coaching at The MacDuffie School in Granby, Massachusetts, and McCann later played a role in Knezovic getting a position at Central Michigan, where he spent the 2019-2020 season as a graduate assistant while earning his master's degree.
"It just made sense for us to know each other," Knezovic said.
The move south is likely a great opportunity for Knezovic, considering all that McCann, 31, has already accomplished. McCann spent two years as a graduate assistant at Division II Lynn University before moving over to be an assistant at NJCAA Division I Palm Beach State. After one year he became the head coach and went on to collect 109 wins during five seasons in charge for the Panthers.
His performance at Palm Beach State earned him a place on the National Association of Basketball Coaches 30 Under 30 list.
The move to Daytona State, another NJCAA Division I program, came in the summer of 2019.
McCann's path through the junior college ranks has not deprived him of opportunity, but has likely shorted him on acclaim, at least outside of basketball circles. And while the move to the junior college programs was a change for a player from a Division III program, he said he has come to feel at home in the junior college scene.
"It definitely doesn't have the glitz and glamor of any of the NCAA levels," McCann said. "There are some stigmas, kids that maybe get in trouble or are kids that aren't good academically. But there are many reasons why kids would go to junior college and use that platform."
McCann called NJCAA Division I "the land of opportunity." It's an apt description; while junior colleges do not typically get the attention Division I, II or III schools receive, the level of play is high. McCann's Daytona State biography includes several recognizable programs to which former players have moved on, and he said the vast majority move on to Division I or Division II schools. Others have gone on to play professionally.
"It's there for kids that have all kinds of stories," McCann said. "Every day you are coaching guys that their route doesn't end at Daytona State. And I love that, coaching hungry guys."
McCann said his goal is to reach the Division I coaching ranks, but recognized that he has been able to achieve success early in his career, with no immediate need to rush the next move or jump at every opportunity. Much like the players, Daytona State is not necessarily the end of the line for its coaches – and that's also a big reason why every member of the coaching staff has Division III roots.
"I love being around D3 guys," McCann said. "We (Daytona State) clearly are at the scholarship level, but Division III and Division II guys are guys that are hard-working, haven't necessarily been pampered as players. And they love it. We love it as players, and for the guys that move on as coaches, there's a passion."
Whatever moves the future holds, a network of Hartwick-connected coaches will likely open doors for fellow alumni. McCann can reel off names like Shiva Senthil (SUNY Canton head coach, Hartwick '14) and Paul Culpo (Castleton head coach, former 'Wick head coach), along with others. McGuinness is now the head coach at Case Western Reserve University.
McCann said that his connection to Lynn came from figurative Hartwick basketball coach emeritus Nick Lambros, who connected him with James Altman, a 2002 Hartwick graduate that was then an assistant at Lynn and is now an assistant at NYU.
"It's a great connection. We all played or coached at Hartwick and we know it's a special place. Having that connection is awesome," Knezovic said. "The biggest thing I've learned is there's no straight line, no path that you know you're going to follow. You've just got to work hard to create the opportunities you're given."
He'll be fortunate to have many signposts clad in blue.
