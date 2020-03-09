Local sporting events are beginning to be affected by the spread of COVID-19.
Hartwick College announced in an email the night of Monday, March 9, that non-conference lacrosse games scheduled for the next nine days had been canceled in response to concerns about the virus.
“The College has taken this step as a precautionary measure in an effort to protect the health of our student athletes and our athletic department employees against the spread of COVID-19,” the email stated. “We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause and we appreciate your support and understanding.”
Hartwick was scheduled to visit Hamilton in men’s lacrosse Tuesday, March 10, and the Hawks women’s lacrosse team was slated to visit Keuka on Wednesday, March 11. Both events are listed as canceled on the school’s athletics website, as are two games previously slated for Saturday, March 14. Women’s lacrosse games previously scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, and Wednesday, March 18, have also been canceled.
Men’s and women’s lacrosse games on Saturday, March 21, have not been canceled, according to the website.
As of Monday night, other local colleges had not canceled upcoming events, and winter sports playoffs for local high schools were still expected to proceed as planned.
Concerns about the virus did cause the postponement of the Catholic High School Athletic Association’s Class AA boys basketball quarterfinals Sunday, according to reports from several news outlets.
The CSHAA is made up of Catholic high schools in New York, Long Island, Westchester and Buffalo, and scheduled the quarterfinal games at Fordham University. Fordham, which is in the Bronx, postponed most on-campus events for Sunday and said Monday in a statement on its website that athletics events scheduled to occur on campus through March 30 would go on as planned, but without spectators.
Reports did not include information about when the quarterfinal games will be played. The semifinals and final are also set to be played at Fordham.
The developments follow an increase in known cases in the state, with the Associated Press reporting Monday 142 known cases, making New York the state with the most known cases.
