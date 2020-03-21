Oneonta High School graduate Abby Miller was one of 19 members of the Hartwick women’s swimming team to appear on the Empire 8 All-Conference team, released Friday, March 20.
The team selections were based on performances at the Allegheny-Empire Championships, hosted by Hartwick at Webster Schroeder High School in late February.
Miller, a junior, took home Co-Swimmer of the Meet honors and earned three first-team spots in the 200 freestyle, 50 freestyle and 1,650 freestyle. Along with Miller, the Hawks’ Gina Grauer, Tori Argentieri and Cecelia Mowrey each landed on the All-Conference first team.
Eight more Hartwick swimmers appeared on the second team.
On the men’s side, Hartwick’s Diego Marshall was named Empire 8 Co-Rookie of the Year along with Nazareth’s Dylan Long. The Hawks finished second to Nazareth at the championship meet.
Marshall earned first-team placements in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle, while teammate Yury Chernyak, of Sidney, also finished on the first team as he won the 100 and 200 breaststroke events.
Ryan McLoughlin, Dawson Tupponce and Nic Canney each snatched second-team honors for Hartwick.
ECWC Academic honors
For the second straight year, SUNY Oneonta had eight wrestlers earn Empire Collegiate Wrestling Conference academic honors.
Steven Bilali, Tyler Skala, Eric Brach, Jacob Mansman, Michael Savello, Matthew Shields, Thomas Marrone and Timothy Rathbun qualified as they each posted grade-point averages of 3.30 or higher in the last eligible grading period of the current academic year or for the past two completed semesters.
Savello was honored for the third time while Mansman and Marrone each placed for the second consecutive year.
The Red Dragons finished the 2019-20 season with a dual-meet record of 11-8 while finishing fourth at the New York State Collegiate Championships, third at the ECWC championships and 13th at the Mideast Regional Championships.
Mackin honored
SUNY Oneonta senior men’s basketball player Kevin Mackin earned a place on the All-East Region Team as selected by D3hoops.com on Wednesday, March 18.
Mackin, who was named to the All-SUNYAC First Team, led the Red Dragons in scoring for a third consecutive season in 2019-2020, totaling 472 points for an average of 17.5 points per game.
The Nanuet native paced the conference in 3-pointers, connecting on 108, a single-season record for the Red Dragons. He totaled 318 3-pointers for his collegiate career, a program record, and finished with 1,387 points, good for fourth in program history.
