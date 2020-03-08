A 4-1 run to close the first half helped Union past SUNY Oneonta, 15-12, in non-conference women’s lacrosse Saturday, March 7, at Union.
Sophia Calabrese fed Shannon Giddens for her fifth goal of the season to give the Red Dragons their only lead of the game at 4-3 midway through the first half, but the next two goals went to Union. The Red Dragons tied it with 8:27 left in the half on a goal from Calabrese, but the host Dutchwomen used the late run to extend a 9-6 lead entering halftime.
Rachel Morris had a pair of goals in the second half, while Lily Avazis, Christen Patalano, Isabella Marx and Deirdre Buckley each had one in the frame. But Union led by as many as six early in the half, and the Red Dragons never got closer than three.
Calabrese led Oneonta with a game-high seven points, netting four goals while dishing out three assists. Haley Vermette caused a team-best four turnovers while Victoria Varone and Francesca Lawless each gathered four ground balls. Union outshot Oneonta, 31-29, as Lexi Keen made 10 saves in the loss.
Oneonta (1-2) will play Norwich at 12 p.m. Monday, March 9, in Hilton Head, S.C.
NEW PALTZ 19, HARTWICK 7
New Paltz scored the last five goals of the first half to pull away from visiting Hartwick.
GinaMarie Wilson and Jennifer Darasz scored as the Hawks led twice early, and Alex Matarazzo later scored a player-down goal with 11:58 left in the half to tie it at 3-3 for ‘Wick.
Six scoreless minutes followed, but New Paltz tallied five in a span of 3:37 for an 8-3 lead at the break. The hosts led by as many as 13 and Hartwick never got closer than five in the second half.
Rachel Hedden, Darasz and Wilson each had two points to pace the Hawks. Darasz also had a team-high five draw controls.
Ashley Jablonowski made 10 saves in the first half and Jennifer Paszko had seven in the second half for Hartwick.
The Hawks (1-2) will visit Keuka at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 11.
MEN’S LACROSSE
VASSAR 13, SUNY ONEONTA 8
SUNY Oneonta outscored host Vassar, 7-6, in the second half, but could not overcome a 7-1 halftime deficit in a non-conference loss Saturday, March 7.
The hosts took a 4-0 lead after one quarter, and extended the deficit to 6-0 before the Red Dragons got on the scoreboard in the second with a goal from freshman David Guest. Ryan MacDevitt had the assist for the player-up goal.
Vassar responded 30 seconds later, however, for a 7-1 advantage at halftime.
Thomas Fay and Thomas McRae each had two goals while three other Red Dragons scored in the second half, but O-State never got closer than five goals.
McRae posted two goals with one assist while also recording four ground balls and a caused turnover. Fay had two goals, and MacDevitt had a goal and an assist.
Oneonta (1-2) will visit Muhlenberg at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11.
FARMINGDALE STATE 20,
HARTWICK 10
Farmingdale took a 7-1 lead after the first period and never led by fewer than five thereafter in a non-conference win.
Tim Watson scored in the first period for Hartwick to make it 2-1 Farmingdale, but the last five of the frame went to the hosts for a 7-1 lead after one.
Kainen Francis-Thompson had three goals, and Watson scored two goals with two assists for a four-point game in the loss.
Hartwick (0-2) will visit Hamilton at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10.
