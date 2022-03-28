First Team

Kyle France - Cherry Valley-Springfield

Matt Serrao - Franklin

Dylan McVey - Gilbertsville-Mount Upton

Martin Thorsland - Milford

Scott Murphy - Morris

Dylan Hosford - Richfield Springs

Austin Bowman - Richfield Springs

Second Team

Kyle Ough - Edmeston

Brandon Gregory - Franklin

Dalton Proskine - Gilbertsville-Mount Upton

Garrett Aikins - Morris

Tiger Stancil - Morris

Brady Law - Sharon Springs

Connor Fancher - Worcester

Honorable Mention

Allan Parker - Cherry Valley-Springfield

Gunner Schoellig - Edmeston

Tyler Holcomb - Franklin

Devon Hartwell - Gilbertsville-Mount Upton

Brock Mann - Laurens

Riley Stevens - Milford

Jon Child - Morris

Jordan Regg - Schenevus

Luke Enyart - Sharon Springs

Jalen Reardon - Worcester

