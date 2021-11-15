First Team
Aleigha Brockway - Charlotte Valley
McKenzy Brown - Downsville
Rebecca Gashinsky - Downsville
Marisol Flores - Margaretville
Bailee Herrel - Margaretville
Netalia Herrera - Margaretville
Kylie DeMaio - Roxbury
Payge DeMaio - Roxbury
Myah Jonston - Roxbury
Bryanna Meehan - Roxbury
Emily Andersen - South Kortright
Lacey Eckert - South Kortright
Emily Clark - Stamford/Jefferson
Second Team
Natalie Amadon - Charlotte Valley
Kiahna Rowlands - Downsville
Kristin Brandow - Gilboa-Conesville
Gwendolyn Glennon - Hunter-Tannersville
Ashley Camano - Margaretville
Olivia Suyama - Margaretville
Brianna Cross - Roxbury
Cortnea DeMaio - Roxbury
Ayla Vorisek - Roxbury
Madison Coberly - South Kortright
Caila Thomas - South Kortright
Seneca Shafer - Stamford/Jefferson
Emma Drum - Windham
Honorable Mention
Maeve Carey - Charlotte Valley
Jenna Lubbers - Charlotte Valley
Kristina Davis - Downsville
Kerry Young - Downsville
Olena Kucher - Gilboa-Conesville
Taryn VanValkenburgh - Gilboa-Conesville
Hedda Flynn - Hunter-Tannersville
MacKenzie Radcliffe - Hunter-Tannersville
Marley Eignor - Margaretville
Ana Gavette - Margaretville
Kimora Brown - Roxbury
Leigha Lalosh - Roxbury
Payton Pietrantoni - South Kortright
Georgia Lynch - Stamford/Jefferson
Cassandra Coe - Windham
Rory Pranchek - Windham
