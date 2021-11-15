First Team

Aleigha Brockway - Charlotte Valley

McKenzy Brown - Downsville

Rebecca Gashinsky - Downsville

Marisol Flores - Margaretville

Bailee Herrel - Margaretville

Netalia Herrera - Margaretville

Kylie DeMaio - Roxbury

Payge DeMaio - Roxbury

Myah Jonston - Roxbury

Bryanna Meehan - Roxbury

Emily Andersen - South Kortright

Lacey Eckert - South Kortright

Emily Clark - Stamford/Jefferson

Second Team

Natalie Amadon - Charlotte Valley

Kiahna Rowlands - Downsville

Kristin Brandow - Gilboa-Conesville

Gwendolyn Glennon - Hunter-Tannersville

Ashley Camano - Margaretville

Olivia Suyama - Margaretville

Brianna Cross - Roxbury

Cortnea DeMaio - Roxbury

Ayla Vorisek - Roxbury

Madison Coberly - South Kortright

Caila Thomas - South Kortright

Seneca Shafer - Stamford/Jefferson

Emma Drum - Windham

Honorable Mention

Maeve Carey - Charlotte Valley

Jenna Lubbers - Charlotte Valley

Kristina Davis - Downsville

Kerry Young - Downsville

Olena Kucher - Gilboa-Conesville

Taryn VanValkenburgh - Gilboa-Conesville

Hedda Flynn - Hunter-Tannersville

MacKenzie Radcliffe - Hunter-Tannersville

Marley Eignor - Margaretville

Ana Gavette - Margaretville

Kimora Brown - Roxbury

Leigha Lalosh - Roxbury

Payton Pietrantoni - South Kortright

Georgia Lynch - Stamford/Jefferson

Cassandra Coe - Windham

Rory Pranchek - Windham

