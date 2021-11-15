First Team
Connor Quarino - Andes/South Kortright
Kara Dumas - Gilboa-Conesville
Ethan Halat - Gilboa-Conesville
Grady Glennon - Hunter-Tannersville
Gwendolyn Glennon - Hunter-Tannersville
Thomas Chairvolotti - Margaretville
Ryan Sanford - Margaretville
Peyton Proctor - Roxbury
Charlie Mulholland - Windham
Second Team
Lee Marigliano - Andes/South Kortright
Nathan Amadon - Charlotte Valley
Keith Smith - Gilboa-Conesville
Lyden Smith - Hunter-Tannersville
Lucas Pochily - Jefferson
Cody Balcom - Margaretville
Ryan McVitty - Margaretville
Jason Hammel - Windham
Honorable Mention
Lance McClure - Andes/South Kortright
Cooper Wright - Charlotte Valley
Michael O’Hara - Gilboa-Conesville
Nick Uhrik - Hunter-Tannersville
Kurt McMahon - Jefferson
Michael Gavette - Margaretville
George Proctor - Roxbury
Shane Begley - Windham
