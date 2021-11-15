First Team

Connor Quarino - Andes/South Kortright

Kara Dumas - Gilboa-Conesville

Ethan Halat - Gilboa-Conesville

Grady Glennon - Hunter-Tannersville

Gwendolyn Glennon - Hunter-Tannersville

Thomas Chairvolotti - Margaretville

Ryan Sanford - Margaretville

Peyton Proctor - Roxbury

Charlie Mulholland - Windham

Second Team

Lee Marigliano - Andes/South Kortright

Nathan Amadon - Charlotte Valley

Keith Smith - Gilboa-Conesville

Lyden Smith - Hunter-Tannersville

Lucas Pochily - Jefferson

Cody Balcom - Margaretville

Ryan McVitty - Margaretville

Jason Hammel - Windham

Honorable Mention

Lance McClure - Andes/South Kortright

Cooper Wright - Charlotte Valley

Michael O’Hara - Gilboa-Conesville

Nick Uhrik - Hunter-Tannersville

Kurt McMahon - Jefferson

Michael Gavette - Margaretville

George Proctor - Roxbury

Shane Begley - Windham

