First Team
Josh Martin - Edmeston
Greg DeVries - Edmeston
Ronnie Hickling - Edmeston
Owen Schneider - Schenevus
Dylan Brundege - Schenevus
Luke Dubben - CVS/SS
Noah Acampora - CVS/SS
Owen Johnson - CVS/SS
Martin Thorsland - Milford
Asa Dugan - Morris
Second Team
Kyle Ough - Edmeston
Ethan LaPre - Schenevus
Mehki Regg - Schenevus
Chris Bostwick - Schenevus
Kyle France - CVS/SS
Mike Virtell - Milford
Ethan Herring - Morris
Isaiah Haley - Worcester
Connor Fancher - Worcester
Austin Bowman - Richfield Springs
Honorable Mention
Tyler Jennings - Edmeston
Jordan Regg - Schenevus
Will Heinrich - CVS/SS
Louis Banks - Milford
Matt Burtis - Morris
Michael Martin - Worcester
Connor Scheffler - Richfield Springs
