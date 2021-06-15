First Team

Josh Martin - Edmeston

Greg DeVries - Edmeston

Ronnie Hickling - Edmeston

Owen Schneider - Schenevus

Dylan Brundege - Schenevus

Luke Dubben - CVS/SS

Noah Acampora - CVS/SS

Owen Johnson - CVS/SS

Martin Thorsland - Milford

Asa Dugan - Morris

Second Team

Kyle Ough - Edmeston

Ethan LaPre - Schenevus

Mehki Regg - Schenevus

Chris Bostwick - Schenevus

Kyle France - CVS/SS

Mike Virtell - Milford

Ethan Herring - Morris

Isaiah Haley - Worcester

Connor Fancher - Worcester

Austin Bowman - Richfield Springs

Honorable Mention

Tyler Jennings - Edmeston

Jordan Regg - Schenevus

Will Heinrich - CVS/SS

Louis Banks - Milford

Matt Burtis - Morris

Michael Martin - Worcester

Connor Scheffler - Richfield Springs

