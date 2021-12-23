First Team
Gavin Valenta - Cherry Valley-Springfield
Will Heinrich - Cherry Valley-Springfield
Kyle Ough - Edmeston
Matt Serrao - Franklin/Unatego
Chase Birdsall - Franklin/Unatego
Brandon Gregory - Franklin/Unatego
David Clapper - Franklin/Unatego
Riley Stevens - Milford/Laurens
Brock Mann - Milford/Laurens
Martin Thorsland - Milford/Laurens
Mehki Regg - Schenevus
Connor Fancher - Worcester
Second Team
Joe Pressly - Cherry Valley-Springfield
Aiden Ross - Franklin/Unatego
Jacob Kingsbury - Franklin/Unatego
Braeden Johnson - Franklin/Unatego
Justin LaPilusa - Milford/Laurens
Jon Child - Moris
Austin Bowman - Richfield Springs
Daniel Gallagher - Schenevus
Wyndham Spooner - Schenevus
Brady Law - Sharon Springs
Tyler Head - Worcester
Honorable Mention
Chris Cade - Cherry Valley-Springfield
Ronnie Hickling - Edmeston
Xander Johnson - Franklin/Unatego
Sawyer Eckberg - Milford/Laurens
Asa Dugan - Morris
Jordan Regg - Schenevus
Luke Enyart - Sharon Springs
Ben Ballard - Worcester
