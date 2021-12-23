First Team

Gavin Valenta - Cherry Valley-Springfield

Will Heinrich - Cherry Valley-Springfield

Kyle Ough - Edmeston

Matt Serrao - Franklin/Unatego

Chase Birdsall - Franklin/Unatego

Brandon Gregory - Franklin/Unatego

David Clapper - Franklin/Unatego

Riley Stevens - Milford/Laurens

Brock Mann - Milford/Laurens

Martin Thorsland - Milford/Laurens

Mehki Regg - Schenevus

Connor Fancher - Worcester

Second Team

Joe Pressly - Cherry Valley-Springfield

Aiden Ross - Franklin/Unatego

Jacob Kingsbury - Franklin/Unatego

Braeden Johnson - Franklin/Unatego

Justin LaPilusa - Milford/Laurens

Jon Child - Moris

Austin Bowman - Richfield Springs

Daniel Gallagher - Schenevus

Wyndham Spooner - Schenevus

Brady Law - Sharon Springs

Tyler Head - Worcester

Honorable Mention

Chris Cade - Cherry Valley-Springfield

Ronnie Hickling - Edmeston

Xander Johnson - Franklin/Unatego

Sawyer Eckberg - Milford/Laurens

Asa Dugan - Morris

Jordan Regg - Schenevus

Luke Enyart - Sharon Springs

Ben Ballard - Worcester

