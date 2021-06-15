GIRLS
Jaelyn Jaquay - CV-S
Morgan Huff - CV-S
Marijke Kroon - CV-S
Kailey Barnes - CV-S
Mina Aramini - CV-S
Emily Stanley - Laurens/Milford
Sarah Munson - Laurens/Milford
Mariah Saggese - Laurens/Milford
Jaiden Brodie - Laurens/Milford
Kyrah Andrades - Laurens/Milford
Laney Price - Laurens/Milford
Maddy Smith - Edmeston
Samantha Severing - Downsville
Amber Wyocff - Schenevus/Worcester
Hannah Sulas - Schenevus/Worcester
Shawna Whiteman - Schenevus/Worcester
Lilly Competiello - Schenevus/Worcester
BOYS
Oskar Webster - CV-S
Carter Stevens - Laurens/Milford
Riley Stevens - Laurens/Milford
Wendel Agustin - Laurens/Milford
Kyle Davis - Laurens/Milford
Ethan Jubar - Laurens/Milford
Cole Ruff - Franklin
Jeff Bullis - Franklin
Darren Panko - Richfield Springs
Gavin Brunner - Downsville
Tristan Reed - Downsville
Alaniz Ruiz - Downsville
Danny Aiello - Downsville
Zach Dertinger - Downsville
Andrew Goebel - Downsville
Andrew Ruiz - Downsville
Aaron Steel - Downsville
