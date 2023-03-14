First Team
Jamison Quigley — Charlotte Valley
Trevor Waid — Charlotte Valley
Gavin Brunner — Downsville
Joe Willie — Gilboa
Ryan McVitty — Margaretville
George Proctor — Roxbury
Josh Anderson — South Kortright
Troy Dianich — South Kortright
Connor Quarino — South Kortright
Second Team
Ezra Ontl — Charlotte Valley
Tyler Reed — Downsville
Dakota Oliver — Gilboa
Grady Glennon — Hunter-Tannersville
Jevail McKinnie — Hunter-Tannersville
Connor Wayman — Margaretville
Mason Hamil — Roxbury
Adam Champlin — South Kortright
Trenton Cole — South Kortright
Honorable Mention
Travis Pierce — Charlotte Valley
Cooper Wright — Charlotte Valley
Skyler Odell — Downsville
William Cipolla — Gilboa
Jacob Strauch — Gilboa
Garrett Legg — Hunter-Tannersville
Nick Uhrik — Hunter-Tannersville
Chris Hardenbergh — Jefferson/Stamford
Patrick Terk — Jefferson/Stamford
Christian Bravo — Margaretville
Taran Davis — Roxbury
Jordan Johnston — Roxbury
Darren Dengler — South Kortright
Jack Byrne — South Kortright
Eli Cercone — Windham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.