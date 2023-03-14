First Team

Jamison Quigley — Charlotte Valley

Trevor Waid — Charlotte Valley

Gavin Brunner — Downsville

Joe Willie — Gilboa

Ryan McVitty — Margaretville

George Proctor — Roxbury

Josh Anderson — South Kortright

Troy Dianich — South Kortright

Connor Quarino — South Kortright

Second Team

Ezra Ontl — Charlotte Valley

Tyler Reed — Downsville

Dakota Oliver — Gilboa

Grady Glennon — Hunter-Tannersville

Jevail McKinnie — Hunter-Tannersville

Connor Wayman — Margaretville

Mason Hamil — Roxbury

Adam Champlin — South Kortright

Trenton Cole — South Kortright

Honorable Mention

Travis Pierce — Charlotte Valley

Cooper Wright — Charlotte Valley

Skyler Odell — Downsville

William Cipolla — Gilboa

Jacob Strauch — Gilboa

Garrett Legg — Hunter-Tannersville

Nick Uhrik — Hunter-Tannersville

Chris Hardenbergh — Jefferson/Stamford

Patrick Terk — Jefferson/Stamford

Christian Bravo — Margaretville

Taran Davis — Roxbury

Jordan Johnston — Roxbury

Darren Dengler — South Kortright

Jack Byrne — South Kortright

Eli Cercone — Windham

