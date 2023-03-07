First Team
Scott Murphy — Morris
Tiger Ross — Morris
Dylan Hosford — Richfield Springs
Kyle Ough — Edmeston
Braden Murphy — Laurens/Milford
Brady Law — Sharon Springs
Second Team
Cyller Cimko — Laurens/Milford
Brayden Dunckel — Richfield Springs
Garrett Aikins — Morris
Tyler Head — Worcester
Devon Hartwell — Gilbertsville-Mount Upton
Jackson Reed — Schenevus
Honorable Mention
Max Horvath — Cherry Valley-Springfield
Gavin McEnroe — Edmeston
Brian Wilson — Gilbertsville-Mount Upton
Carter Stevens — Laurens/Milford
Jon Child — Morris
Jordan Diliberto — Richfield Springs
Mehki Regg — Schenevus
Connor Fancher — Worcester
Luke Enyart — Sharon Springs
