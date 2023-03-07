First Team

Scott Murphy — Morris

Tiger Ross — Morris

Dylan Hosford — Richfield Springs

Kyle Ough — Edmeston

Braden Murphy — Laurens/Milford

Brady Law — Sharon Springs

Second Team

Cyller Cimko — Laurens/Milford

Brayden Dunckel — Richfield Springs

Garrett Aikins — Morris

Tyler Head — Worcester

Devon Hartwell — Gilbertsville-Mount Upton

Jackson Reed — Schenevus

Honorable Mention

Max Horvath — Cherry Valley-Springfield

Gavin McEnroe — Edmeston

Brian Wilson — Gilbertsville-Mount Upton

Carter Stevens — Laurens/Milford

Jon Child — Morris

Jordan Diliberto — Richfield Springs

Mehki Regg — Schenevus

Connor Fancher — Worcester

Luke Enyart — Sharon Springs

Tags

Trending Video