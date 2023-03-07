First Team
Joleen Lusk — Cherry Valley-Springfield
Gabby Andrades — Laurens
Hailey Shalor — Worcester
Hannah Bonczkowski — Gilbertsville-Mount Upton
Samantha Osborne — Schenevus
Carissa Richards — Morris
Second Team
Daphnee West — Cherry Valley-Springfield
Anna Serdy — Worcester
Isabelle Seamon — Richfield Springs
Molly Rifanburg — Edmeston
Shannon Kingsbury — Franklin
Hannah Wist — Morris
Honorable Mention
Morgan Huff — Cherry Valley-Springfield
Haylie Lund — Edmeston
Maddie Hyzer — Franklin
Mackenzie Barnes — Gilbertsville-Mount Upton
Brooke Mann — Laurens
Taylor Beckley — Milford
Maddie Coleman — Morris
Maggie Worobey — Richfield Springs
Amber Burton — Schenevus
Sophia Adams — Worcester
