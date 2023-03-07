First Team

Joleen Lusk — Cherry Valley-Springfield

Gabby Andrades — Laurens

Hailey Shalor — Worcester

Hannah Bonczkowski — Gilbertsville-Mount Upton

Samantha Osborne — Schenevus

Carissa Richards — Morris

Second Team

Daphnee West — Cherry Valley-Springfield

Anna Serdy — Worcester

Isabelle Seamon — Richfield Springs

Molly Rifanburg — Edmeston

Shannon Kingsbury — Franklin

Hannah Wist — Morris

Honorable Mention

Morgan Huff — Cherry Valley-Springfield

Haylie Lund — Edmeston

Maddie Hyzer — Franklin

Mackenzie Barnes — Gilbertsville-Mount Upton

Brooke Mann — Laurens

Taylor Beckley — Milford

Maddie Coleman — Morris

Maggie Worobey — Richfield Springs

Amber Burton — Schenevus

Sophia Adams — Worcester

