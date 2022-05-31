First Team

Michael Camarata - Charlotte Valley

Jamison Quigley - Charlotte Valley

Dylan Waid - Charlotte Valley

Kaden Cicio - Downsville

Ashton Townsend - Downsville

Joe Willie - Gilboa-Conesville

Sean Willie - Gilboa-Conesville

Kurt McMahon - Jefferson/Stamford

Jacob Staroba - Jefferson/Stamford

Darren Dengler - South Kortright

Patrick Dengler - South Kortright

Logan Firment - South Kortright

Second Team

Nathan Amadon - Charlotte Valley

Trevor Waid - Charlotte Valley

Tristan Reed - Downsville

William Cipolla - Gilboa-Conesville

Jacob Strauch - Gilboa-Conesville

Chris Hardenbergh - Jefferson/Stamford

Lucas Pochily - Jefferson/Stamford

Michael Gavette - Margaretville

Peyton Proctor - Roxbury

Adam Champlin - South Kortright

Chase Rockefeller - South Kortright

Honorable Mention

Ezra Ontl - Charlotte Valley

Cooper Wright - Charlotte Valley

Nate Burnham - Downsville

Gage Gockel - Gilboa-Conesville

Dakota Oliver - Gilboa-Conesville

Trever Hayslip - Hunter-Tannersville

Nathan Kouffman - Hunter-Tannersville

Damien Merwin - Jefferson/Stamford

Damien Brewer - Margaretville

Isiah Figueroa - Roxbury

George Proctor - Roxbury

Lee Marigliano - South Kortright

Logan Reinshagen - South Kortright

