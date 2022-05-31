First Team
Michael Camarata - Charlotte Valley
Jamison Quigley - Charlotte Valley
Dylan Waid - Charlotte Valley
Kaden Cicio - Downsville
Ashton Townsend - Downsville
Joe Willie - Gilboa-Conesville
Sean Willie - Gilboa-Conesville
Kurt McMahon - Jefferson/Stamford
Jacob Staroba - Jefferson/Stamford
Darren Dengler - South Kortright
Patrick Dengler - South Kortright
Logan Firment - South Kortright
Second Team
Nathan Amadon - Charlotte Valley
Trevor Waid - Charlotte Valley
Tristan Reed - Downsville
William Cipolla - Gilboa-Conesville
Jacob Strauch - Gilboa-Conesville
Chris Hardenbergh - Jefferson/Stamford
Lucas Pochily - Jefferson/Stamford
Michael Gavette - Margaretville
Peyton Proctor - Roxbury
Adam Champlin - South Kortright
Chase Rockefeller - South Kortright
Honorable Mention
Ezra Ontl - Charlotte Valley
Cooper Wright - Charlotte Valley
Nate Burnham - Downsville
Gage Gockel - Gilboa-Conesville
Dakota Oliver - Gilboa-Conesville
Trever Hayslip - Hunter-Tannersville
Nathan Kouffman - Hunter-Tannersville
Damien Merwin - Jefferson/Stamford
Damien Brewer - Margaretville
Isiah Figueroa - Roxbury
George Proctor - Roxbury
Lee Marigliano - South Kortright
Logan Reinshagen - South Kortright
