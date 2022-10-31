First Team
Dakota Oliver - Gilboa
Jamie Perry - Gilboa
Thomas Houlihan - Hunter-Tannersville
Garrett Legg - Hunter-Tannersville
Lenny Cordero - Margaretville
Ryan McVitty - Margaretville
Josh Anderson - South Kortright
Adam Champlin - South Kortright
Darren Dengler - South Kortright
Connor Quarino - South Kortright
Jadyn Sturniolo - South Kortright
Gavin Brunner - Walton/Downsville
Kaden Cicio - Walton/Downsville
Noah Sovocool - Walton/Downsville
Connor Aplin - Windham-Ashland-Jewett
Second Team
Jamison Quigley - Charlotte Valley
Trevor Waid - Charlotte Valley
Joe Willie - Gilboa
Jayden Dixon - Hunter-Tannervsille
Nick Uhrik - Hunter-Tannersville
Tristan McVitty - Margaretville
George Proctor - Roxbury
Paul Vamosy - Roxbury
Jack Byrne - South Kortright
Trent Cole - South Kortright
Declan McCracken - South Kortright
Phillip Eggers - Walton/Downsville
Billy Gilmore - Walton/Downsville
Peyton Tweedie - Walton/Downsville
Tyler Lashua - Windha-Ashland-Jewett
Honorable Mention
Ezra Ontl - Charlotte Valley
Travis Pierce - Charlotte Valley
William Cipolla - Gilboa
Anthony Marsh - Gilboa
Grady Glennon - Hunter-Tannersville
Chris Hardenbergh - Jefferson/Stamford
Jon Michael Leas - Jefferson/Stamford
Alex Bandham - Margaretville
Cody Wayman - Margaretville
Jordan Johnson - Roxbury
Logan Vamosy - Roxbury
Emerson Comer - South Kortright
Troy Dianich - South Kortright
Adin Haynes - South Kortright
Nolan Barnhart - Walton/Downsville
Judah Allsop - Windham-Ashland-Jewett
Leon Honge - Windham-Ashland-Jewett
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.