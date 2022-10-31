First Team

Dakota Oliver - Gilboa

Jamie Perry - Gilboa

Thomas Houlihan - Hunter-Tannersville

Garrett Legg - Hunter-Tannersville

Lenny Cordero - Margaretville

Ryan McVitty - Margaretville

Josh Anderson - South Kortright

Adam Champlin - South Kortright

Darren Dengler - South Kortright

Connor Quarino - South Kortright

Jadyn Sturniolo - South Kortright

Gavin Brunner - Walton/Downsville

Kaden Cicio - Walton/Downsville

Noah Sovocool - Walton/Downsville

Connor Aplin - Windham-Ashland-Jewett

Second Team

Jamison Quigley - Charlotte Valley

Trevor Waid - Charlotte Valley

Joe Willie - Gilboa

Jayden Dixon - Hunter-Tannervsille

Nick Uhrik - Hunter-Tannersville

Tristan McVitty - Margaretville

George Proctor - Roxbury

Paul Vamosy - Roxbury

Jack Byrne - South Kortright

Trent Cole - South Kortright

Declan McCracken - South Kortright

Phillip Eggers - Walton/Downsville

Billy Gilmore - Walton/Downsville

Peyton Tweedie - Walton/Downsville

Tyler Lashua - Windha-Ashland-Jewett

Honorable Mention

Ezra Ontl - Charlotte Valley

Travis Pierce - Charlotte Valley

William Cipolla - Gilboa

Anthony Marsh - Gilboa

Grady Glennon - Hunter-Tannersville

Chris Hardenbergh - Jefferson/Stamford

Jon Michael Leas - Jefferson/Stamford

Alex Bandham - Margaretville

Cody Wayman - Margaretville

Jordan Johnson - Roxbury

Logan Vamosy - Roxbury

Emerson Comer - South Kortright

Troy Dianich - South Kortright

Adin Haynes - South Kortright

Nolan Barnhart - Walton/Downsville

Judah Allsop - Windham-Ashland-Jewett

Leon Honge - Windham-Ashland-Jewett

