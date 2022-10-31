First Team

Cooper Wright - Charlotte Valley

David Cammer - Gilboa

Gideon Glennon - Hunter-Tannersville

Grady Glennon - Hunter-Tannersville

Kate Smith - Hunter-Tannersville

Jacob Staroba - Jefferson/Stamford

Thomas Chairvolotti - Margaretville

Ryan Sanford - Margaretville

Connor Quarino - South Kortright/Andes

Lee Marigliano - South Kortright/Andes

Second Team

Jamison Quigley - Charlotte Valley

Matthew Keyser - Gilboa

Shane O’Hara - Gilboa

Lyden Smith - Hunter-Tannersville

Nick Uhrik - Hunter-Tannersville

Jon Michael Leas - Jefferson/Stamford

Ryan McVitty - Margaretville

Lance McClure - South Kortright/Andes

Boston Quarino - South Kortright/Andes

James Garrison - Windham-Ashland-Jewett

Honorable Mention

Natalie Amadon - Charlotte Valley

Garrison Ross - Gilboa

Teagan Mahoney - Hunter-Tannersville

Isabel Hynes - Jefferson/Stamford

Connor Hill - Margaretville

Dennis Slauson - Roxbury

Jack Byrne - South Kortright/Andes

Shane Begley - Windham-Ashland-Jewett

