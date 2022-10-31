First Team
Cooper Wright - Charlotte Valley
David Cammer - Gilboa
Gideon Glennon - Hunter-Tannersville
Grady Glennon - Hunter-Tannersville
Kate Smith - Hunter-Tannersville
Jacob Staroba - Jefferson/Stamford
Thomas Chairvolotti - Margaretville
Ryan Sanford - Margaretville
Connor Quarino - South Kortright/Andes
Lee Marigliano - South Kortright/Andes
Second Team
Jamison Quigley - Charlotte Valley
Matthew Keyser - Gilboa
Shane O’Hara - Gilboa
Lyden Smith - Hunter-Tannersville
Nick Uhrik - Hunter-Tannersville
Jon Michael Leas - Jefferson/Stamford
Ryan McVitty - Margaretville
Lance McClure - South Kortright/Andes
Boston Quarino - South Kortright/Andes
James Garrison - Windham-Ashland-Jewett
Honorable Mention
Natalie Amadon - Charlotte Valley
Garrison Ross - Gilboa
Teagan Mahoney - Hunter-Tannersville
Isabel Hynes - Jefferson/Stamford
Connor Hill - Margaretville
Dennis Slauson - Roxbury
Jack Byrne - South Kortright/Andes
Shane Begley - Windham-Ashland-Jewett
