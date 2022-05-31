First Team
Natalie Amadon - Charlotte Valley
Abby Vroman - Charlotte Valley
Ashley Reed - Downsville
Kara Dumas - Gilboa-Conesville
Taryn VanValkenburgh - Gilboa-Conesville
Emma Constable - Hunter-Tannersville
Brianna Cross - Roxbury
Lacey German - Roxbury
Bryanna Meehan - Roxbury
Seneca Shafer - Stamford/Jefferson
Hannah Tuttle - Windham-Ashland-Jewett
Second Team
Brinlee Wright - Charlotte Valley
Kerry Young - Downsville
Olena Kucher - Gilboa-Conesville
Marissa Legg - Hunter-Tannersville
Netalia Herrera - Margaretville
Kimora Brown - Roxbury
Madison German - Roxbury
Christina Chakar - South Kortright
Caila Thomas - South Kortright
Georgia Lynch - Stamford/Jefferson
Brianna Leishear - Windham-Ashland-Jewett
Honorable Mention
Cadence Santiago - Charlotte Valley
Kailey Whitbeck - Charlotte Valley
Kayla Houck - Downsville
Courtney Murphy - Downsville
Bailey Hughes - Gilboa-Conesville
Olivia Ross - Gilboa-Conesville
Lizet Molina-Rodriguez - Hunter-Tannersville
Bailee Herrel - Margaretville
Ana Gavette - Margaretville
Emma Dibble - South Kortright
Emily Clark - Stamford/Jefferson
Chloe Mead - Stamford/Jefferson
Emma Drum - Windham-Ashland-Jewett
