First Team

Natalie Amadon - Charlotte Valley

Abby Vroman - Charlotte Valley

Ashley Reed - Downsville

Kara Dumas - Gilboa-Conesville

Taryn VanValkenburgh - Gilboa-Conesville

Emma Constable - Hunter-Tannersville

Brianna Cross - Roxbury

Lacey German - Roxbury

Bryanna Meehan - Roxbury

Seneca Shafer - Stamford/Jefferson

Hannah Tuttle - Windham-Ashland-Jewett

Second Team

Brinlee Wright - Charlotte Valley

Kerry Young - Downsville

Olena Kucher - Gilboa-Conesville

Marissa Legg - Hunter-Tannersville

Netalia Herrera - Margaretville

Kimora Brown - Roxbury

Madison German - Roxbury

Christina Chakar - South Kortright

Caila Thomas - South Kortright

Georgia Lynch - Stamford/Jefferson

Brianna Leishear - Windham-Ashland-Jewett

Honorable Mention

Cadence Santiago - Charlotte Valley

Kailey Whitbeck - Charlotte Valley

Kayla Houck - Downsville

Courtney Murphy - Downsville

Bailey Hughes - Gilboa-Conesville

Olivia Ross - Gilboa-Conesville

Lizet Molina-Rodriguez - Hunter-Tannersville

Bailee Herrel - Margaretville

Ana Gavette - Margaretville

Emma Dibble - South Kortright

Emily Clark - Stamford/Jefferson

Chloe Mead - Stamford/Jefferson

Emma Drum - Windham-Ashland-Jewett

