Baseball
Vincent Spanburgh - Andes
Trevor Waid - Charlotte Valley
Travis Houck - Downsville
Gage Gockel - Gilboa
Jason Li - Hunter-Tannersville
Izaak German - Jefferson
Hunter Balcom - Margaretville
Brett Morrison - Roxbury
Logan Firment - South Kortright
Tyler Knapp - Stamford
Softball
Christina Chakar - Andes
Abby Vroman - Charlotte Valley
Kayla Houck - Downsville
Bailey Hughes - Gilboa
Stephanie Molina Rodriguez - Hunter-Tannersville
Chloe Mead - Jefferson
Amelia Pascarella - Margaretville
Kylie DeMaio - Roxbury
Emma Dibble - South Kortright
Isabele Hynes - Stamford
Hannah Tuttle - Windham-Ashland-Jewett
Tennis
Katherine Edelson - Andes
Hedda Flynn - Hunter-Tannersville
Kenzie Murphy - Jefferson
Holly VonBernewitz - Margaretville
Hunter Balcom - Margaretville
Myah Johnston - Roxbury
Ryder Albano - Roxbury
Darin Mullen - Stamford
Alexis Moss - Windham-Ashland-Jewett
Track & Field
Shane Edwards - Andes
Korbin Andersen - Charlotte Valley
Derek Kellum - Charlotte Valley
Lacey Eckert - South Kortright
Chris Ellis - South Kortright
Meliyah Kiel - Stamford
