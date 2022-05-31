Baseball

Vincent Spanburgh - Andes

Trevor Waid - Charlotte Valley

Travis Houck - Downsville

Gage Gockel - Gilboa

Jason Li - Hunter-Tannersville

Izaak German - Jefferson

Hunter Balcom - Margaretville

Brett Morrison - Roxbury

Logan Firment - South Kortright

Tyler Knapp - Stamford

Softball

Christina Chakar - Andes

Abby Vroman - Charlotte Valley

Kayla Houck - Downsville

Bailey Hughes - Gilboa

Stephanie Molina Rodriguez - Hunter-Tannersville

Chloe Mead - Jefferson

Amelia Pascarella - Margaretville

Kylie DeMaio - Roxbury

Emma Dibble - South Kortright

Isabele Hynes - Stamford

Hannah Tuttle - Windham-Ashland-Jewett

Tennis

Katherine Edelson - Andes

Hedda Flynn - Hunter-Tannersville

Kenzie Murphy - Jefferson

Holly VonBernewitz - Margaretville

Hunter Balcom - Margaretville

Myah Johnston - Roxbury

Ryder Albano - Roxbury

Darin Mullen - Stamford

Alexis Moss - Windham-Ashland-Jewett

Track & Field

Shane Edwards - Andes

Korbin Andersen - Charlotte Valley

Derek Kellum - Charlotte Valley

Lacey Eckert - South Kortright

Chris Ellis - South Kortright

Meliyah Kiel - Stamford

