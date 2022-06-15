MVP
Olivia Kennedy — Greene
First Team
Hailey Crosby — Afton
Gabriella Cuozzo — Bainbridge-Guilford
Shelby Lowe — Delhi
Rylee Smith — Deposit-Hancock
Riley Martin — Deposit-Hancock
Kaitlyn Macumber — Deposit-Hancock
Payton Yahner — Greene
McKenzie Scott — Greene
Kylie Ferris — Greene
Sophia Konidis — Harpursville
Tricia Bohannon — Oxford
Ava Cirigliano — Sidney
Kayla McEwan — Sidney
Pyper Kneale — UV/GMU
Alexa Lucia — Unatego
Bailey McCoy — Unatego
Second Team
Jaden Degarmo — Afton
Celeste Baldwin — Bainbridge-Guilford
Alli Ferrara — Delhi
Zoe Gifford — Deposit-Hancock
Pagen Macumber — Deposit-Hancock
Addison Makowski — Deposit-Hancock
Rhea Malmquist — Greene
Abby Yahner — Greene
Abby Lyon — Harpursville
Kylee Noyes — Harpursville
Ella Kelsey — Oxford
Madison Long — Oxford
Emma Constable — Sidney
Emily Russo — Sidney
Hannah Bonczkowski — UV/GMU
Hannah Brandow — Unatego
Jessica Partridge — Unatego
Ava Coons — Walton
Honorable Mention
Anna Cable — Afton
Mallory Carmen — Afton
Rosie Decker — Afton
Alessandra Cafasso — Bainbridge-Guilford
Danica Park — Bainbridge-Guilford
Victoria Verspoor — Delhi
Leah Dennis — Delhi
Abby Russell — Deposit-Hancock
Tatum Codington — Unatego
Layla Clapper — Unatego
