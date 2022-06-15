MVP

Olivia Kennedy — Greene

First Team

Hailey Crosby — Afton

Gabriella Cuozzo — Bainbridge-Guilford

Shelby Lowe — Delhi

Rylee Smith — Deposit-Hancock

Riley Martin — Deposit-Hancock

Kaitlyn Macumber — Deposit-Hancock

Payton Yahner — Greene

McKenzie Scott — Greene

Kylie Ferris — Greene

Sophia Konidis — Harpursville

Tricia Bohannon — Oxford

Ava Cirigliano — Sidney

Kayla McEwan — Sidney

Pyper Kneale — UV/GMU

Alexa Lucia — Unatego

Bailey McCoy — Unatego

Second Team

Jaden Degarmo — Afton

Celeste Baldwin — Bainbridge-Guilford

Alli Ferrara — Delhi

Zoe Gifford — Deposit-Hancock

Pagen Macumber — Deposit-Hancock

Addison Makowski — Deposit-Hancock

Rhea Malmquist — Greene

Abby Yahner — Greene

Abby Lyon — Harpursville

Kylee Noyes — Harpursville

Ella Kelsey — Oxford

Madison Long — Oxford

Emma Constable — Sidney

Emily Russo — Sidney

Hannah Bonczkowski — UV/GMU

Hannah Brandow — Unatego

Jessica Partridge — Unatego

Ava Coons — Walton

Honorable Mention

Anna Cable — Afton

Mallory Carmen — Afton

Rosie Decker — Afton

Alessandra Cafasso — Bainbridge-Guilford

Danica Park — Bainbridge-Guilford

Victoria Verspoor — Delhi

Leah Dennis — Delhi

Abby Russell — Deposit-Hancock

Tatum Codington — Unatego

Layla Clapper — Unatego

