First Team

Luke Enyart — CV-S/SS

Brady Law — CV-S/SS

Austin Galley — Edmeston

Kyle Ough — Edmeston

David Clapper — Franklin/Unatego

Jacob Kingsbury — Franklin/Unatego

Justin LaPilusa — Laurens/Milford

Garrett Aikins — Morris

Jon Child — Morris

Scott Murphy — Morris

Mehki Regg — Schenevus

Connor Fancher — Worcester

Second Team

Thomas Reynolds — CV-S/SS

Bryce Bolton — Edmeston

Collin McEnroe — Edmeston

Gavin McEnroe — Edmeston

Chase Birdsall — Franklin/Unatego

Xander Johnson — Franklin/Unatego

Cyller Cimko — Laurens/Milford

JJ Benjamin — Morris

Ryan Murphy — Morris

Trevor Schneider — Schenevus

Ben Ballard — Worcester

Honorable Mention

Kristopher Cade — CV-S/SS

Preston Graham — Edmeston

Aiden Ross — Franklin/Unatego

Donta Sherwood — Laurens/Milford

Ethan Franklin — Morris

Yurem Santis — Richfield Springs

Ryan Spranger — Schenevus

Tyler Head — Worcester

