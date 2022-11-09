First Team
Luke Enyart — CV-S/SS
Brady Law — CV-S/SS
Austin Galley — Edmeston
Kyle Ough — Edmeston
David Clapper — Franklin/Unatego
Jacob Kingsbury — Franklin/Unatego
Justin LaPilusa — Laurens/Milford
Garrett Aikins — Morris
Jon Child — Morris
Scott Murphy — Morris
Mehki Regg — Schenevus
Connor Fancher — Worcester
Second Team
Thomas Reynolds — CV-S/SS
Bryce Bolton — Edmeston
Collin McEnroe — Edmeston
Gavin McEnroe — Edmeston
Chase Birdsall — Franklin/Unatego
Xander Johnson — Franklin/Unatego
Cyller Cimko — Laurens/Milford
JJ Benjamin — Morris
Ryan Murphy — Morris
Trevor Schneider — Schenevus
Ben Ballard — Worcester
Honorable Mention
Kristopher Cade — CV-S/SS
Preston Graham — Edmeston
Aiden Ross — Franklin/Unatego
Donta Sherwood — Laurens/Milford
Ethan Franklin — Morris
Yurem Santis — Richfield Springs
Ryan Spranger — Schenevus
Tyler Head — Worcester
