Boys
Ethan All - CV-S/SS
Gabe Oakley - CV-S/SS
Liam Rockwell - CV-S/SS
Faustin O’Neill - CV-S/SS
Emerson Comer - CV/SK/Andes
Jadyn Sturniolo - CV/SK/Andes
Hunter Larsen-Wright - CV/SK/Andes
Declan McCracken - CV/SK/Andes
Trenton Cole - CV/SK/Andes
Wendell Agustin - Laurens/Milford
Riley Stevens - Laurens/Milford
Carter Stevens - Laurens/Milford
Zach Brown - Laurens/Milford
Justin Lapilusa - Laurens/Milford
Braden Murphy - Laurens/Milford
Sawyer Eckberg - Laurens/Milford
Girls
Morgan Huff - CV-S/SS
Elsa Marigliano - CV/SK/Andes
Shannon Kingsbury - Franklin
Julia Barown - Laurens/Milford
Eowyn Chickerell - Laurens/Milford
Alison Munson - Laurens/Milford
Jaidon Brodie - Laurens/Milford
Jade Moxley - Laurens/Milford
Sarah Munson - Laurens/Milford
Mariah Saggese - Laurens/Milford
Maiya King - Morris/Edmeston
Kayleigh Bryant - Schenevus/Worcester
Brianna Carvin - Schenevus/Worcester
Haylee Poliseno - Schenevus/Worcester
Elizabeth Odell - Schenevus/Worcester
Amber Wyckoff - Schenevus/Worcester
Lily Competiello - Schenevus/Worcester
Lexi Keator - Schenevus/Worcester
Anna Serdy - Schenevus/Worcester
Hannah Sulas - Schenevus/Worcester
