First Team

Michael Camarata — Charlotte Valley

Jamison Quigley — Charlotte Valley

Trevor Waid — Charlotte Valley

David Cammer — Gilboa

Jacob Strauch — Gilboa

Sean Wille — Gilboa

Jon Michael Leas — Jefferson/Stamford

Adam Champlin — South Kortright

Darren Dengler — South Kortright

Logan Reinshagen — South Kortright

Second Team

Ezra Ontl — Charlotte Valley

Cooper Wright — Charlotte Valley

William Cipolla — Gilboa

Dakota Oliver — Gilboa

Joe Wille — Gilboa

Tyler Knapp — Jefferson/Stamford

Chase Rockefeller — South Kortright

Cole Thomas — South Kortright

Honorable Mention

Ethan Barrett — Charlotte Valley

Fred Cargill — Charlotte Valley

Tristan Meli — Gilboa

Cameron Tompkins — Jefferson/Stamford

Christian Davis — Margaretville

CJ Fairbairn — Margaretville

Lorenzo D’Antoni — Roxbury

Adin Haynes — South Kortright

Damon Pietrantoni — South Kortright

Connor Aplin — WAJ/H-T

Connor Schiefer — WAJ/H-T

Tags

Trending Video