First Team
Michael Camarata — Charlotte Valley
Jamison Quigley — Charlotte Valley
Trevor Waid — Charlotte Valley
David Cammer — Gilboa
Jacob Strauch — Gilboa
Sean Wille — Gilboa
Jon Michael Leas — Jefferson/Stamford
Adam Champlin — South Kortright
Darren Dengler — South Kortright
Logan Reinshagen — South Kortright
Second Team
Ezra Ontl — Charlotte Valley
Cooper Wright — Charlotte Valley
William Cipolla — Gilboa
Dakota Oliver — Gilboa
Joe Wille — Gilboa
Tyler Knapp — Jefferson/Stamford
Chase Rockefeller — South Kortright
Cole Thomas — South Kortright
Honorable Mention
Ethan Barrett — Charlotte Valley
Fred Cargill — Charlotte Valley
Tristan Meli — Gilboa
Cameron Tompkins — Jefferson/Stamford
Christian Davis — Margaretville
CJ Fairbairn — Margaretville
Lorenzo D’Antoni — Roxbury
Adin Haynes — South Kortright
Damon Pietrantoni — South Kortright
Connor Aplin — WAJ/H-T
Connor Schiefer — WAJ/H-T
